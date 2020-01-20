Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market to Garner $16.86 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Presence of guidelines recommending the use of statins, rise in prevalence of hyperlipidemia across the globe, and surge in healthcare expenditure have boosted the global antihyperlipidemic drug market.
20 Jan, 2020, 13:10 GMT
PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market by Drug Class (Statins, PCSK9 Inhibitors, Bile Acid Sequestrants, Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors, Fibric Acid Derivatives, and Combination): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global antihyperlipidemic drug industry was pegged at $9.46 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $16.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Incentives for market growth
Presence of guidelines recommending the use of statins, rise in prevalence of hyperlipidemia across the globe, and surge in healthcare expenditure have boosted the global antihyperlipidemic drug market. However, upcoming patent expiration of drugs hampers the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6284
Statins segment dominated the market
The statins segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to surge in the incidence of cardiovascular disorders and its ability to reduce the risk associated with heart attacks. However, the PCSK9 inhibitors segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, owing to benefits offered such as drastic reduction of LDL levels in the blood.
North America region held the largest share
The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounted for nearly one-third of the market, owing easy availability of the antihyperlipidemic drugs and sedentary lifestyle in the region. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in awareness related to the use of antihyperlipidemic drugs and surge in the healthcare expenditure.
Major market player
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Merck KGaA
- Johnson and Johnson
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Daiichi Sankyo Company
- Sanofi S.A.
- Novartis International AG
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6284
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Anti-Rheumatics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026
Plasma Fractionation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2028
Vascular Guidewires Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2028
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article