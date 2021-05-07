Antifreeze Proteins Market to Reach US$ 26.2 Million by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 32.4%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Antifreeze Proteins market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Antifreeze Proteins market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Antifreeze Proteins market. The Antifreeze Proteins market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Antifreeze Proteins market at the global and regional levels. Global Antifreeze Proteins Market is expected to grow at a robust pace of 32.4% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 26.2 million by 2027.

Market Overview

Antifreeze Proteins are the biological proteins that are extensively used for the preservation of biological samples at very -low temperatures such as diatoms, reproductive cells, organs, and embryos. The successful cryopreservation of these biological samples has been gradually rising in the recent few years, with the use of antifreeze proteins (AFPs). For Finance, Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a commonly used cryoprotective agent for the preservation of adipocyte tissue, amniotic fluid, and umbilical cord, bone marrow, dental pulp, the embryo (combined with propylene glycol), embryonic stem cells (alone or combined with EG), hepatocytes, microorganisms, and oocyte. Furthermore, the demand for antifreeze protein products in the globe is increasing due to its application in various fields such as cryosurgeries, cosmetics, organ transplhealthants, and vaccinations, and rising awareness regarding the benefits of AFP products. As per UNESCO Institute for Statistics (June 2020), the United States holds a major investment of 581.6 billion PPP$ in R&D.

COVID-19 Impact

The current impact of COVID-19 on global health is enormous, but besides, the worldwide impact on the economy, employees, and companies is going to be considerable. The COVID-19 has positively impacted the Antifreeze Proteins market as the race for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the recent advancements in R&D have led to the increased use of Antifreeze Proteins in the medical sector.

Antifreeze Proteins Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product type, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Type I

Type III

Glycoproteins

Others

Type-I sub-segment dominated the global Antifreeze Proteins market and will grow at a noteworthy CAGR by the year 2027.

By Product form, the market is primarily segmented into

Solid

Liquid

Amongst product form, solid accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Antifreeze Proteins Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , Rest of North America )

( , , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is dominating the Antifreeze Proteins market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The major players targeting the market includes

Kaneka cooperation

Aqua Bounty Technologies, Inc.

Sirona biochem

Unilever

Nichirei Corporation

A/F Protein Inc.

ProtoKinetix, Inc.

Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Antifreeze Proteins market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Antifreeze Proteins market?

Which factors are influencing the Antifreeze Proteins market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Antifreeze Proteins market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Antifreeze Proteins market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Antifreeze Proteins market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

