Anti-Snoring Devices Market Going Smart with Smart CPAP & AutoPAP. The Market Revenue to Reach $1.81 Billion by 2027- Arizton

23 Nov, 2022, 17:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the anti-snoring devices market will grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2027. The global anti-snoring devices market by PAP devices is estimated to grow 1.4X times. The adoption rate of PAP devices is higher in North America and Europe, and it is expected that the APAC region will witness faster adoption of PAP devices during the forecast period. In developed regions, such as North America and Europe, anti-snoring devices are already popular for snoring and OSA.
State-of-the-art CPAP and APAP machines include microprocessors that enable high-density data storage, internal self-tests to ensure that hardware and software are functioning correctly, and patient usage specifics. It contains several reports that can detail parameters. This allows clinicians to track patient compliance and track usage on an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Compliance measurements are more accurate by recording mask-on-time instead of on time (used in older CPAP models through a digital meter). Thus, the advantages of CPAP and APAP devices are expected to increase their demand during the forecast period.
The market is currently witnessing the entry of many new players. Start-ups promise to provide different products to meet customer demand and market trends. Smart anti-snoring devices are gaining high traction globally as they are explored by existing and new players. The cutting-edge concept, which involves enhancing the functionality of regularly used gadgets and making them perform better than intended, includes smart anti-snoring devices. IoT connectivity options allow these devices to connect with other devices, enhancing their fundamental capabilities and making them user-friendly.
The anti-snoring device market has been witnessing technological advancement in product offerings, such as the launch of innovative devices which is integrated with muscle stimulation that provide nerve-muscle stimulation of the tongue to lower snoring and mild sleep apnea, apart from that, start-ups focus on the development of smart bedding, mattresses, pillows, and other sleep devices. These devices are well-developed to help decrease snoring and give snorers and their partners' comfortable sleep. Therefore, sleep-based start-ups are expected to account for a significant share of the global anti-snoring devices market.
For instance, Smart Nora is a Toronto-based start-up focused on sleep and health. Launched initially in the Kickstarter campaign, the Smart Nora Snoring Solution is now the company's only product. This device is designed to stop snoring before the snorer wakes up. Smart Nora uses air pressure to raise and lower the pillow slightly, activating throat muscles that help prevent snoring. This technology is different from other anti-snoring devices. Smart Nora is ideal for sleepers who want to minimize sleep problems caused by snoring but do not want to wear the device at bedtime. Smart Nora is designed to work with any pillow and any sleeping position.
The anti-snoring device market witnesses continued product launches with the growth in the demand for compact and smart devices. Companies invest significant effort and money to launch new, advanced anti-snoring devices to meet the needs of a large patient pool, especially undiagnosed patients. These ongoing product launches will boost the growth of the global anti-snoring device market.
Anti-Snoring Devices Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 1.81 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 1.14 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2027)
|
8 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Age Group, Gender, End User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Leading Countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
|
Largest Market
|
North America
|
Fastest Market
|
APAC
|
Vendors
|
Apnea Science, ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fisher & Paykel, Tomed, Illusion Aligners, Sleep Number, VVFLY Electronics, Signifier Medical Technologies, Glidewell, Smart Nora, ProSomnus, SomnoMed, REM-Fit, Downtown Denver Sleep Solutions, MEDITAS, ApneaMed, Wolfson Holdco, Rhinomed, DeVilbiss Healthcare, White Dental Healthcare, Hupnos, Nitetronic, Nyxoah, Oventus, Vivos Therapeutics, Somnowell, ZQuiet, RemSleep Holdings, Humetron, and Nidra Care
|
Page Number
|
305
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs:
|
Market Dynamics
|
Increasing purchase of anti-snoring devices through online pharmacies, rising awareness of snoring adverse effects, increasing target patient population, and technological advances in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy
The global anti-snoring devices market is highly diversified, with several global and local players offering a diverse range of anti-snoring devices such as oral devices, PAP devices, nasal devices, and other devices. The market is consolidated with the global players accounting for high shares. Philips, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel, Apnea Sciences, and Tomed are the leading players that account for significant market shares.
The global players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers such as ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SomnoMed, and ProSomnus continuously focus on product development and offer sophisticated anti-snoring devices with new technology to increase their market presence.
Recent Developments
- In May 2022, Illusion Aligners launched a new innovative anti-snoring device. This Illusion Aligner oral anti-snoring device is easy to wear, effective, and comfortable. It helps the user to experience an undisturbed and peaceful sleep every night.
- In February 2021, Signifier Medical Technologies launched an innovative anti-snoring device, eXciteOSA, and the device works by producing electrical muscle stimulation through a mouthpiece around the tongue. The device has four electrodes, two located above the tongue and two below the tongue. The U.S. FDA approved the commercialization of a prescription-only anti-snoring device, ''eXciteOSA''.
Market Segmentation
Product
- Oral Devices
- Pap Devices
- Nasal Devices
- Others
Age Group
- Between 40 & 59 Years
- 60 & Above Years
- Below 40 Years
Gender
- Men
- Women
End User
- Sleep Labs & Dental Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- Hospitals
In the global market for anti-snoring devices, North America reported a significant share of 33.31% in 2021. Numerous factors, including the high prevalence of sleep disorders, declining sleep patterns, lifestyle changes, and numerous vendors, including key players, start-ups, and sleep-related businesses, are favorable to the market growth. In North America, 10 to 15% of women and close to 15% of men suffer from Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The North American region has a higher percentage of OSA, snoring, and anti-snoring device manufacturers than any other region in the world, which is increasing the region's market share. Moreover, due to societal changes and the sedentary lifestyle of the population, the United States is expected to generate the highest Revenue in the North American region.
Asia Pacific, which currently holds a 22.6% market share for anti-snoring devices worldwide, is expected to record USD 443.9% by 2027. APAC nations are currently experiencing a rapidly aging population, which increases the prevalence of sleeping disorders. There have been more cases of mental health issues across APAC due to work-related stress and loneliness, which are the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The anti-snoring device market growth in this region is attributed to the manufacturing power of the countries involved in APAC, such as China, Japan, and India. However, Japan has one of the highest prevalences of mental health issues and one of the highest rates of work-related stress. Thereby, the demand for anti-snoring devices across the APAC market to grow at a faster rate.
Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Vendors Profiled in the Report
- Apnea Science
- ResMed
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Fisher & Paykel
- Tomed
- Illusion Aligners
- Sleep Number
- VVFLY Electronics
- Signifier Medical Technologies
- Glidewell
- Smart Nora
- ProSomnus
- SomnoMed
- REM-Fit
- Downtown Denver Sleep Solutions
- MEDITAS
- ApneaMed
- Wolfson Holdco
- Rhinomed
- DeVilbiss Healthcare
- White Dental Healthcare
- Hupnos
- Nitetronic
- Nyxoah
- Oventus
- Vivos Therapeutics
- Somnowell
- ZQuiet
- RemSleep Holdings
- Humetron
- Nidra Care
Share this article