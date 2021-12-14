Anti-sniper Detection System Market to Exceed US$ 1 Bn by 2031; Rise in Use of AI in Convoy Protection Applications to Fuel Market Expansion, States TMR Report

- The anti-sniper detection system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2031. Surge in demand for defense equipment due to geo-political shifts during COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive product sales

- Several innovative products such as laser anti-sniper detection systems are gathering traction, owing to their ability to offer completely automatic mode of search

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is experiencing increased demand for systems with the ability to offer consistent monitoring together with automatic determination of coordinates, location, and distance to snipers. As a result, companies in the anti-sniper detection system market are increasingly focusing on the launch of night vision devices. Latest laser anti-sniper detection system by The Ukrainian Advanced Research Project Agency (UA.RPA) is gathering recognition, owing to its ability to assist in the detection of completely camouflaged snipers and to offer a completely automatic mode of search.

The growing efforts of market players to develop systems that use wireless and wired communication link with exterior devices are projected to help in the expansion of the global anti-sniper detection system market.

Players in the anti-sniper detection system market are expected to witness prominent demand opportunities, owing to their growing use in facility protection and vehicle detection applications. With increased requirement for risk reduction systems, several market leaders are engaging in R&D projects that are focused on sniper detection afore shooting for automatic detection of optics.

Anti-sniper Detection System Market: Key Findings

Market Players Use Software Algorithm in Automatic Scan Mode of Anti-sniper Detection System

The demand for flexible and modular anti-sniper detection systems is on the rise. As a result, several companies such as ConVi GmbH are providing sniper detection systems that use a combination of thermal & technologies and laser range gating in order to achieve supreme level of abilities in target detection. Inspired by such innovations, many players are incorporating laser range gated cameras in their devices, which utilize a pulsed laser illuminator in order to produce invisible laser radiation.

Major anti-sniper detection system users are inclining toward the use of automatic scan mode for the detection of optics with a software algorithm. Considering this market demand, manufacturers are focused on the development of such systems with the ability to scan preconfigured locations for a specific time.

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Help in Development of Advanced Detection Systems

AI weapons detection platforms are gathering impetus as one of the prime components to a multi-tiered security approach, which can be incorporated with video analytics and existing camera systems of customers. The systems are in high demand among law enforcement agencies, owing to the device's ability to detect the malefactor and avoid untoward incidents.

Anti-sniper Detection System Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in use of anti-sniper detection system in defense and homeland security is projected to drive the product sales

Law enforcement agencies across the globe are increasing the adoption of anti-sniper detection systems to gain precise data regarding procedures involving gunfire

Anti-sniper Detection System Market: Regional Analysis

With presence of many key players in North America , the regional market is expected to observe significant expansion avenues and gain the valuation of US$ 469.7 Mn by 2031

, the regional market is expected to observe significant expansion avenues and gain the valuation of by 2031 Technological advancements and rise in insurgent activities are projected to drive growth opportunities in North America anti-sniper detection system market

anti-sniper detection system market Surge in procurement of anti-sniper detection systems by major regional security agencies and increase in investments by the U.S. Government toward defense equipment are key factors shaping the expansion of North America

The Europe anti-sniper detection system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2031. The existence of many enterprises will play key role in the regional market expansion.

Anti-sniper Detection System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the anti-sniper detection system market are:

Thales Group

QinetiQ

SST, INC. (SHOTSPOTTER)

ACOEM

CILAS (Ariane Group)

Rheinmetall AG

Anti-Sniper Detection System Market Segmentation

Type

Acoustic

Optronics (Laser, Infrared)

Installation

Fixed

Portable

Vehicle Mounted

Application

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Border Protection and Control

Critical Infrastructure Detection

VIP Protection

End-use

Homeland Security

Defense

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

