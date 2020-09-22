Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Worth $ 17.47 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 17.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market"

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview

Increasing consumer awareness unapproved reproductions of products of a trademarked label in numerous industries have led to an increase in the adoption of anti-counterfeiting packaging measures to prevent duplication and confirm the safety of the product. Rising government regulations and emphasis laid on exterminating counterfeit goods in developing and developed economies are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, the anti-counterfeit technologies are supported by favorable government policies in food and pharmaceutical packaging, which is also expected as a major driving factor for this market. Moreover, growing technological innovation for the production of extremely secure packaging for use in application industries is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Counterfeit pharmaceutical is one of the most profitable sectors of global trade in illegally copied goods. Fraudulent drugs harm and even kill millions of people across the globe. It causes serious damage to the brand names of big pharmaceutical manufacturers. In November 2017, the WHO determined that fake medicine estimates for 10% in total of USD 300 billion in the pharmaceuticals industry, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The increasing public use of online pharmacies coupled with the new mass producer of counterfeit medicines has widened the market for falsified drugs.

The rising concerns regarding brand dilution along with producers acquiring losses, several companies are making massive investments in anti-counterfeit packaging technologies, which, in turn, are expected to create tremendous opportunities in the market for industry players.

The major players in the market are Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (U.S.), DuPont. (U.S.), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), and Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (US), SAVI Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market on the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology

Track & Trace Technologies



Overt



Covert



Forensic Markers

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Application

Food & Beverages



Pharmaceutical & Healthcare



Industrial & Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Cosmetics & Personal Care

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

