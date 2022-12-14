Anti-Aging Market to Reach $422,804.6 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the anti-aging market was $201,111.5 million in 2021, which will reach $422,804.6 million by 2030, with a rate of 8.6% in the near future, as per research by P&S Intelligence.

The industry growth is credited to the rising count of cosmetic procedures globally, increasing population of aged people, technological advancements, and surging consciousness about innovative cosmetic treatments.

Anti-Wrinkle Treatments To Be Highest Revenue Contributor

Anti-wrinkle treatments were the most preferred by people, and this category will capture around half the industry in the future. This is mostly credited to the snowballing consciousness of Botox treatment among consumers.

Furthermore, the increasing knowledge of the availability of such products as well as of the signs of aging amongst middle-aged and young consumers and the growing aging population support the growth of the industry.

Increasing Number of People Opting for Hair Restoration Treatments

Hair restoration will have the highest rate of advance, of over 9%, in the near future.

Dietary changes and the increasing level of pollution are causing a lot of people in China and India to lose their hair prematurely, which will propel the requirement for hair restoration treatments.

and to lose their hair prematurely, which will propel the requirement for hair restoration treatments. Additionally, anxiety, depression, and issues with digestion and sleep can slow down hair growth, propelling the necessity for hair restoration treatments globally.

Anti-Aging Treatments Mostly Opted for by Gen X Population

Generation X dominated the market with a roughly 50% share in the past, and this demography will remain the largest customer of anti-aging products. This demography is more conscious of how they look and, consequently, opt for products and treatments that decrease the signs of aging.

Additionally, they are under constant work pressure, which speeds up aging through oxidative stress. Similarly, the active engagement of these people on social media has brought about enhanced brand consciousness amongst gen X.

North America Contributing Most Revenue

North America dominated the industry, with an over 30% share, in the past. This is largely because of the increasing preference for non-surgical treatments, snowballing consciousness of at-home goods, and surging count of aesthetic procedures in Canada and the U.S.

Similarly, the market in Europe will grow significantly in the future, on account of the existence of numerous stalwarts of the industry and increasing elderly population in the region.

Additionally, Europe is home to numerous advanced economies, where the people have a high purchasing power. This allows them to go for anti-aging products and treatments, which can often be expensive.

Global Anti-Aging Market Report Coverage

By Product

Anti-Wrinkle

Topical products



Botox



Dermal fillers

Hair Color

Ultraviolet (UV) Absorption

Anti-Stretch Mark

By Treatment

Hair Restoration

Anti-Pigmentation

Adult Acne Therapy

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Chemical Peel

By Demography

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Generation Y

Generation Z

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Singapore



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabias

