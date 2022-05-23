Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Reconstruction Devices Market to Surpass US$ 19,145 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)/posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) reconstruction devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,952 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)/Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Reconstruction Devices Market:

Key trends in market include increasing orthopedic diseases prevalence, launches and approvals of novel products, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)/posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) reconstruction devices market growth.

For instance, in May 2021, Winter Innovations, Inc., a medical device startup company announced that is has received 510 (k) clearance from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its EasyWhip suturing needle product. EasyWhip is a non-absorbable suture with specialized needle that simplifies and standardizes suturing techniques, its primary application is for orthopedic procedures like anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Key players operating in global anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)/posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) reconstruction devices market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their presence in the global market. For instance, in July 2021, Colfax Corporation, a leading diversified technology company acquired Mathys AG Bettlach, a medical device company

Moreover, in September 2021, Stryker Corporation completed acquisition of Wright Medical Group NV, a medical technology company which manufactures and sale joint replacement products.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)/posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) reconstruction devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, owing to rising research and development. For instance, in September 2021, Orthocell, a world leading regenerative medicine company providing innovative products to restore mobility, functions, and performance, announced positive data in the pre-clinical study on CelGro collagen rope for ACL repair.

Among procedure type, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) procedure segment is accounted for largest market share in 2022, because it is small and weaker than PCL. For instance, according to Orthopedic Journal of Sport Medicine, in 2020 there was an increased proportion of in-season ACL tears in the 2020 National Football League (NFL) season relative to 2014 to 2019.

Key players operating in global anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)/posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) reconstruction devices market include Miach Orthopaedics, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Conmed Linvatec, MTF, RTI Biologics, Stryker, LifeNet Health, JRF, Parcus Medical, Medtronic, Tissue Regenix, Synthasome, Artelon, MedShape, Rotation Medical, CITIEFFE S.R.L, DJO Global Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Meira Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)/Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Reconstruction Devices Market, By Procedure Type:

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Procedure

Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Procedure

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)/Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Reconstruction Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Others

Global Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL)/Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Reconstruction Devices Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

