Antalya Homes: "Minimum Limit for Turkish Citizenship by Investment Is Expected to Rise to $500,000"

Turkey, which offers one of the most popular and advantageous citizenship programs worldwide, had dropped the lower limit for citizenship by investment from $1 million to $250 thousand in 2018. However, this amount is relatively lower compared to countries such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Malta, and is now expected to be revised as $500 thousand.

ISTANBUL, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to an amendment passed in October 2018, the minimum amount required for the Turkish citizenship by investment was dropped from $1 million to $250 thousand. Mr. Bayram Tekçe, the Chairman of Antalya Homes, Turkey's leading real estate company, said, "Turkey sees serious demand from more than 100 countries but the minimum amount for citizenship by investment is well below the limits that other countries impose through similar programs like Golden Visa in Spain, also known as Investor Visa. We predict that this situation is about to change with plans to raise the minimum amount to $500 thousand."