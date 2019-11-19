Antai College of Economics and Management ranked 11th in the Financial Times Executive-MBA ranking

Since its first announcement of the ranking in 1999, FT ranking has become one of the most authoritative lists in the field of business school education and an important reference for students in choosing their business school programs. Professor CHEN Fangruo, President of ACEM, said: "Shanghai is the window through which the whole world can see China's economic's taking-off, and Antai College is the window through which all EMBA students and industry leaders can see the international landscape. At a new height, ACEM will create a healthy and broad 'business ecosystem' with the strategy of 'pursue two streams of scholarship, one horizontal and the other vertical, and the two streams cut across each other so that knowing and doing become one'.