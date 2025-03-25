ANO-NE Kids Club to Open in Ginza, Japan on April 1: Safe "Playcation" for Kids, Carefree Time for Parents

TOKYO, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANO-NE Kids Club, an innovative indoor play facility providing short-term childcare, will open in Tokyo's Ginza district on April 1, 2025. Developed by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. and COSMOS INITIA Co., Ltd. to support families traveling in Japan, the club offers a safe, engaging space for children while parents enjoy Tokyo's shopping districts, cultural landmarks, and dining options.

Image1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503196000/_prw_PI1fl_j3f4s6xV.png

Guided by the vision of "Experience a New Japan," ANO-NE was developed in response to feedback from families staying at MIMARU, an apartment hotel brand operated by Cosmos Hotel Management. With over 90% of MIMARU's guests being international travelers, the need for a dedicated play space became clear. ANO-NE offers children a fun, engaging environment while parents enjoy their own time, ensuring both adults and children create joyful memories in Japan.

Key Features

For Children: Play, Explore, and Make New Friends

-Spacious Environment: Two-story, 150-square-meter open atrium designed for children aged 4 to 10 to play freely, rain or shine.

-Blast of Fun: The play area is filled with toys, games, and play structures that let kids explore and have fun. It's a place where children from around the world can meet, play, and make new friends.

-Safe & Engaging Play: Play equipment designed by a renowned Japanese toy manufacturer, with qualified childcare staff ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience.

Image2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503196000/_prw_PI3fl_Z6Hok77N.png

Image3:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503196000/_prw_PI2fl_7n3ubWFd.png

For Parents: Their Journey, Their Joy:

-Prime Location & Easy Access: Located just minutes from Ginza and Hibiya stations, ANO-NE is surrounded by shopping, theaters, and dining options, offering parents the perfect opportunity to explore Tokyo's vibrant culture.

Image4:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503196000/_prw_PI4fl_5ao7C5YL.jpg

-Flexible Reservation System: Convenient online booking starting from just one hour, with same-day reservations available.

Image5:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202503196000/_prw_PI5fl_gx0y2f8M.jpg

Project leader Asami Sasaki commented, "ANO-NE Kids Club has been a meaningful project for me. While it presented challenges in the beginning, I'm proud that we created a space that genuinely serves both children and parents. I conceptualize it as 'Their Play-cation, Your Vacation' -- where parents enjoy their own time until 10 PM, knowing their children are safe and engaged. Afterward, they reunite with their kids at ANO-NE and perhaps share the day's experiences on the way back, or once they return to their MIMARU room, gather around the dining area to talk. I hope this space allows both parents and children to fully enjoy their travels in Japan."

Overview

Facility Name: ANO-NE Kids Club (Indoor Play Facility with Short-term Childcare)

Opening Date: April 1, 2025

Operating Hours:

Weekdays: 14:00-22:00

Weekends and Holidays: 10:00-22:00

Usage Fee: JPY4,500 per hour/person

Location: 4F, KOKO Building, 1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Access: 3-minute walk from Ginza & Hibiya stations (Tokyo Metro)

Official Website: https://anone-kids.com/