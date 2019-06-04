Announcing the Second Year of the "Olive Oil World Tour" Campaign for Spanish Olive Oil

TOKYO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olives Oil from Spain will be holding their "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign for the second consecutive year to promote the sale of olive oils produced in Spain. This global campaign started in 2018 with support from the European Union (EU).

Now in its second year, the following events and more are planned for the Japanese leg of the Tour, which will happen mainly in October. The aim is to expand the number of new users of Spanish olive oil through these activities: