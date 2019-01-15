Announcing New Name and Brand: Research Now SSI is Now Dynata

New Brand Identity Signals Expansion Beyond Market Research to Transform Data-driven Marketing

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the merger and integration of two global leaders in first-party data, Research Now SSI announces that its new name and brand is "Dynata." The new brand speaks to the company's unique value proposition: Dynata offers one of the world's largest collections of first-party data, contributed by people -- consumers and business professionals -- who opt-in to participate in surveys and market research. The current opinions, reactions and data that they provide are critical to organisations' decision-making, particularly to business investment in marketing services spanning from product development and brand tracking to advertising.

The new brand reflects the company's strategy to provide precise data based on actual people across the marketing spectrum from research to advertising to achieve new standards of marketing performance and to close the learning and knowledge loop across marketing disciplines. Dynata understands that marketers have evolved beyond big data and are now seeking reliable, connected information that will give them game-changing insights, more relevant engagement with their customers and prospects, and significant competitive advantage.

With a reach of 60+ million people globally, Dynata is strategically positioned to provide data on a scale that is both broad and deep. As a single-source provider, the company actively manages and maintains its relationships with opted-in panel participants and their information, resulting in quality data.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata, says, "Our new name and brand identity signify our ongoing commitment to revitalise data-driven marketing and to be a major player as a provider of first-party data representing the voice of actual individuals to inform the B2C and B2B dialog. Our new brand is representative of our growth strategy and vision. Just as we have undergone an organisational transformation via our merger, we look to transform marketing in an era requiring trustworthy data and to help our clients achieve better business results."

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading single providers of first-party data contributed by people who opt-in to member-based panels that the company manages and maintains. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around this core asset to bring the voice of the individual to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting & investment firms and healthcare and corporate customers in the North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.dynata.com



SOURCE Dynata