Announcing eWeek UK: eWeek to Expand Web Presence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eWeek is expanding its global web presence with the launch of a new digital publication eWeek UK .

The website is now live and will cover the UK's B2B technology scene. Antony Peyton will take the reins as eWeek UK Editor-In-Chief. James Maguire will remain as Editor-in-Chief of the US-based eWeek.

Peyton's career spans over 17 years of business and technology sector journalism and has carried him across Europe, China and Japan. He most recently served as the Deputy Editor of FinTech Futures in London.

Peyton says, "The eWeek brand has thrived since the early 1980s, providing news, insights and analysis for IT professionals and technology buyers around the world. The ambition of eWeek UK is to bring the same level of expertise and scrutiny for which we are known to the four countries that make up this kingdom."

"We'll be covering a wide range of subjects such as cybersecurity, big data and analytics, cloud, mobile, networking, artificial intelligence and innovation. The B2B tech scene in the UK is energetic and constantly enterprising, and it deserves a digital publication that solely focuses on its activities. I know there will be no shortage of companies to cover, people to meet and themes to explore."

The eWeek brand is owned by Nashville-based technology media company, TechnologyAdvice.

About TechnologyAdvice: TechnologyAdvice is a full-service B2B media company that delivers marketing and data for technology companies to help them find their ideal customers. With worldwide teams and audiences, TechnologyAdvice engages technology buyers through brands such as Developer.com, eWeek, Datamation and Webopedia, email newsletters, and phone conversations. Last year, TechnologyAdvice connected more than one million technology buyers with over 600 of the world's best technology companies.

