Anna Hu Sets A New Auction World Record As A Contemporary Chinese Jewellery Artist With Her Dunhuang Pipa Necklace

Anna Hu's Dunhuang Pipa Necklace, commissioned by Sotheby's, sells for US$ 5,780,056 (HK$ 45,348,000) at its Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite Auction in Hong Kong and dazzles the world with the new-set global auction record

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Hu breaks the worldwide auction record as a contemporary Chinese jewellery artist again at Sotheby's "Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite" auction in Hong Kong on October 7. The "Dunhuang Pipa Necklace" is sold for US$5.78 million (HK$45.34 million), which refreshed the world record with the highest price for a contemporary Chinese jewellery creation. Under the current unstable global financial climate and the turbulent political and economic situation in Hong Kong, the sales results that Anna Hu delivered with her Silk Road Music Collection in Sotheby's Hong Kong's fall Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite sale once again proved that her beautiful jewels are still gems that world-class art connoisseurs seek for. The "Dunhuang Pipa Necklace", commissioned by Sotheby's, was created by Anna Hu with a 100.02-carat fancy intense yellow diamond. The cultural references from East and West, and the ingenious transformable design in this creation have all made this necklace a highlight of the sale, making the final sold price soar up to a new high.