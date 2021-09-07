Anna Hale appointed CMO at Karo Pharma

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (publ) ("Karo") has appointed Anna Hale as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Karo. The appointment reflects Karo's growth ambitions, fueled by a strategy of geographical expansion and development of its portfolio of consumer healthcare brands, plus the continuous efforts to strengthen and develop Karo's commercial organization.

"We are pleased that we have been able to attract Anna Hale to join the Karo team. Anna has a consistent track record of delivering substantial business results across different categories and markets. She brings deep international experiences to Karo and has a versatile toolbox within the marketing arena. She will lead the development and execution of differentiated brand programmes, designed to accelerate growth across Karo's brand portfolio", says Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO.

Anna Hale joins Karo from GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSK) and brings a unique blend of senior international marketing experience in strategic global and regional roles and operational delivery in local in-market roles. In her 15 years with GSK, she has built deep leadership experience of brand turnaround, scale-up as well as sustaining success on both global and local brands. Most recently, she has led Parodontax to become the world's fastest growing toothpaste, through winning creative communication, a strong pipeline of innovation and geographic expansion into new, emerging markets. Prior to GSK, Anna spent 8 years at Reckitt in global and local marketing roles on leading hygiene and household brands. Anna, a UK citizen, holds a BA (Hons) from University of Nottingham.

"I am delighted to join Karo, an exciting company with a mission to rapidly accelerate growth and expand its geographical footprint. I'm excited by the potential of Karo's brand portfolio and eager to build and execute smart, differentiated brand and activation strategies, designed to win in a marketplace where consumer habits are changing and the paths to purchase disrupted by digital and e-commerce", says Anna Hale.

Anna Hale will join Karo during Q4, 2021 and will be a part of the Corporate Management Team, reporting to Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +46 735 017 620, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is such information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 CET on 7 September, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/anna-hale-appointed-cmo-at-karo-pharma,c3410748

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3410748/1464898.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Karo Pharma