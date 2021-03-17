Ankura Appoints David Dearman to Senior Managing Director

Addition of Expert Witness in London Expands Ankura's International Disputes Expertise

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, today announced the appointment of David Dearman as Senior Managing Director based in London. The addition of Mr. Dearman reaffirms Ankura's commitment to supporting clients across all regions by investing in talent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

"I am excited to welcome David to Ankura as we continue to focus on leveraging our talented professionals to serve our clients on a global scale," said Mary Beth Edwards, Senior Managing Director and Disputes & Economics Group Leader. "David's diverse skillset adds depth to our talent base and builds upon our expertise in the UK. Our clients will benefit immensely from his significant global experience and expertise."

Mr. Dearman has more than 25 years' experience in international dispute advisory and expert witness services with a focus on cross border disputes and international arbitration, for which he is well-versed in preparing expert reports and giving oral evidence for fraud, money laundering and other financial investigations. He is one of the leading testifying experts in the United Kingdom, having provided oral evidence across a wide array of proceedings and on more than 35 occasions at hearings in the UK, United States, France, Dubai, Singapore, the Hague and Ireland. Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Dearman was a partner for 18 years in two substantial audit, accountancy and business advisory practices. Most recently, he was global Co-Chair of the Forensic and Investigation Services team at a large international firm.

"As one of the leading testifying experts in the UK, David is a strong addition to our growing EMEA business," said Simon Michaels, Ankura's Chairman of EMEA and APAC. "David brings the global knowledge and financial expertise to augment our service offerings in this critically important region. He embraces our culture, and I am confident he will be an invaluable resource for our clients and our people."

"I look forward to working with Ankura's team in London and across the globe to supplement its formidable expertise in financial disputes with my experience in international dispute advisory and as an expert witness," said Mr. Dearman. "The firm's strong bench of expert testifiers and wealth of knowledge in accounting and valuation positions Ankura as an incredibly valuable partner to clients navigating complex financial disputes."

Mr. Dearman is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Law from the University of Kent.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise, strategy and execution. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659817/ankura_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ankura