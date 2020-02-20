Anker Mobile Charging Accessories Now Available as a Network Exclusive on O2

Anker batteries, cables and chargers to be sold at O2 stores in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced that its charging solutions will be available as a network exclusive on O2.

From the middle of February this year, O2 will start rolling out 14 Anker charging products in-store, including Anker's popular PowerCore series of portable power banks, PowerPort and PowerWave wall and wireless high-speed chargers, PowerLine cables, and PowerDrive car chargers.

Magnus McDonald, Director of Product and Category Management at O2 said: "We're delighted to be working with Anker to be able to offer our customers some of the best power charging products out there in the market."

"This new partnership with O2 presents the perfect opportunity to bring our high-speed charging technology to more British consumers," said Anker Innovations CEO Steven Yang. "Our range of accessories available through O2 provides portable, powerful charging for any situation."

Anker's audio brand Soundcore will also soon have seven of its Bluetooth headphones and speakers available via voice and online on www.o2.co.uk .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com .

About Telefónica UK / O2

O2 is a mobile network operator and the principal commercial brand of Telefónica UK Limited, which is part of the global telecommunications group Telefónica S.A, headquartered in Spain and operating in Europe, and North, Central, and South America.

For three consecutive years, O2 has been named uSwitch Best Network Coverage provider, decided by public vote (2018, 2019, 2020). With over 34 million connections to the network, it runs 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G services across the UK, as well as operating its nationwide O2 Wifi service.

The company is the network of choice for mobile virtual network operators such as giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Lyca Mobile as well as managing a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco for Tesco Mobile.

O2 has around 6,700 employees and over 450 retail stores and sponsors England Rugby, The O2 and 20 O2 Academy music venues across the UK. Through a comprehensive sustainability strategy O2 is also creating work experience opportunities for 16-24 year olds via its GoThinkBig platform, enabling customers to reduce their impact on the environment by recycling their old devices through O2 Recycle and, in partnership with the NSPCC, helping parents to keep their children safe online.

O2 is the only mobile operator in the 2019 Social Mobility Employer Index and was named as one of the best places to work in the 2019 Glassdoor Employee's Choice Award .

Telefónica UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 1743099. Its registered office is at: 260 Bath Road, Slough, Berkshire, SL1 4DX, United Kingdom.

