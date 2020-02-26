Anirban Dasgupta joins Equiteq as Managing Director, Buy-side & Market Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiteq, the leading global investment bank to the knowledge economy, announced today that Anirban Dasgupta has joined the firm as Managing Director to further bolster Equiteq's growing investment banking practice in North America. With competition for complex people- and innovation-driven assets at an all-time high, both corporate and financial acquirers are turning to external IP, process and sector expertise to find and activate the most strategic targets. Equiteq offers unrivalled support through its global footprint, sector focus, multi-disciplinary resources and long-term engagement model.

Based in New York, Anirban will lead Equiteq's buy-side and market intelligence practice in the region, driving specialist insight into the increasingly mature and competitive community of entrepreneurs, strategic acquirers and private equity firms looking to transact in the knowledge economy. Anirban has extensive experience advising private equity firms and major strategic acquirers on inorganic growth strategies and origination across multiple sectors and geographies. He joins Equiteq after co-leading the buy-side practice of MHT Partners, having previously spent 2 years at an investment firm that he established, almost 9 years in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank and 5 years in management consulting at McKinsey.

Anirban Dasgupta said, "I am pleased to be joining Equiteq at a pivotal time in the company's growth journey. In particular, their buy-side offering has gained real traction in the US market serving what is evidently a fast-growing but under-provisioned need to identify and engage with specialist, high value, on- and off-market assets. Equiteq offers an outstanding integrated platform to help clients identify core components of value in these firms, as well as deep operational knowledge, sub-sector expertise and international reach to support M&A outcomes."

Paul Dondos , Global Head of Buy-side and Market Intelligence at Equiteq, said, "We are delighted to welcome Anirban onto the platform at this very exciting time for our buy-side offering. Anirban's combined skillset, as former consultant, entrepreneur and senior banker, and his wealth of international experience advising clients in the M&A market make him a singular asset to deliver Equiteq's specialist insights into firms looking to achieve superior transaction outcomes in the knowledge economy."

About Equiteq

Equiteq is the only investment bank dedicated to serving shareholders and investors in the knowledge economy. We pride ourselves on having a unique skillset, perspective and IP which enables us to identify, forge and consummate transactions that maximize value, choice and confidence for our clients. With six offices in four continents, we give each client the benefit of local knowledge and contacts, as well as the ability to capitalize on our global reach and relationships. Visit us at equiteq.com.

