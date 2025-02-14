Animal charity Humane Society International UK to become "Humane World for Animals" to better encompass mission and global presence

Organisation debuts new ad campaign featuring exclusive music from supporter and Grammy-nominated global pop superstar Sia

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal charity Humane Society International UK today announced its rebrand to Humane World for Animals to establish clarity in its mission to create lasting change for animals in the UK and around the world. The change takes effect today and underscores the organisation's global impact while highlighting its commitment to all animals.

For more than 30 years globally and for the past 22 years in the UK, Humane World for Animals —formerly called Humane Society International—has worked to tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering. Today, to convey the organisation's scope and bold work to end animal cruelty, it is uniting its international entities under one new name and logo that communicates its global, all-animal focus.

"Since our founding, we've continued to adapt to maximize our impact for animals around the world," says Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals. "This important next step in our historical journey ensures our global mission and bold work are clearly understood. As our teams around the world work more closely together, uniting under one global brand now reflects our shared vision and strategy."

Humane World for Animals has projects in more than 50 countries around the world to tackle animal cruelty including the fur trade, the dog and cat meat trades, factory farming, commercial whaling, trophy hunting and the illegal wildlife trade, animal testing and puppy farming. In the UK, Humane World for Animals campaigns for vital animal protection initiatives including a ban on cruel imports of fur and hunting trophies, an end to intensive caging of farmed animals such as mother pigs and the promotion of plant-based eating.

Claire Bass, senior director of campaigns and public affairs at Humane World for Animals UK, says: "While our name and branding is changing, our commitment to end animal cruelty is not. With our new clear and compelling look, we aim to inspire our valued existing supporters and attract a new generation of animal advocates to join our journey making the world a more compassionate place for the creatures we share our planet with. Whether that's ending factory farming and promoting a plant-based future, banning the cruel fur trade or stopping the persecution of wildlife, Humane World for Animals is dedicated to protecting animals here in the UK and around the world."

To officially launch the rebrand, Humane World for Animals will debut a powerful global TV ad envisioning a future without animal cruelty. Set to a newly created, never-before-heard rendition of Peter Gabriel's iconic 1977 hit "Solsbury Hill" recorded by pop superstar Sia, the ad brings the organisation's mission to life. Viewers in the UK can watch the ad on YouTube and Sia's version of the song is available for streaming , with her portion of proceeds supporting Humane World for Animals.

"As someone who grew up feeling like she didn't have a voice, I've always felt a deep connection to animals and have developed a strong passion for advocating on their behalf, since they can't speak for themselves," says Sia. "I'm honored to be a part of this project with Humane World for Animals, as they work to make a greater impact for the animals we love."

"If we want to leave a habitable world for our grandchildren and their own kids, we have to change our relationship with the natural world and with all the wonderful creatures we share it with," says Peter Gabriel. "I am delighted that Solsbury Hill has been chosen for the Humane World for Animals campaign and hope it may be useful in helping to continue to build a platform of respect, care, and compassion for all sentient beings."

The emotionally charged, narrative-driven TV ad, created in partnership with UK-based multi-BAFTA and Emmy-winning, Oscar and Grammy-nominated global creative studio Nexus Studios and director Johnny Kelly, uses innovative stop-motion techniques with handmade puppets, cruelty-free materials and animal-friendly sets. Instead of focusing on abuse, the video highlights the bold vision that drives Humane World for Animals' work—animals freed from suffering, experiencing love, protection and a brighter future. Each of the five animal stories featured in the ad carries profound meaning, showcasing the impact of the organisation's global efforts to end animal cruelty.

Nexus Studios' Johnny Kelly said: "Summoned by the clarion call of animal welfare and adorable miniature stop-motion puppets, we were able to amass an incredibly talented crew and create a unique hybrid approach incorporating LED screens. It was an experiment — but Nexus have a knack for jamming traditional techniques and high-end technology together so you get the best of both worlds—and in this instance it allowed us to dream big with our ambitions and storytelling. To tell stories that hint at the incredible work Humane World for Animals carries out around the globe."

As part of the rebrand, Humane World for Animals UK has deployed an integrated marketing campaign, managed and executed by entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu . This includes high-visibility billboards at stations across the London underground including Bank, Charing Cross, Knightsbridge, Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road as well as in Australia, Canada, India and New York City; TV and radio ads; and a social/digital campaign spanning global reach with support from celebrities and influencers. Strategic counsel was provided by global creative consultancy Lippincott in developing the new name, logo, and brand positioning.

To launch the rebrand in the UK, Humane World for Animals held a Parliamentary reception at the House of Commons attended by public, political and corporate supporters who were joined by guest of honour Pete Wicks, Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist and animal advocate. Pete spoke passionately about his love of animals and support for Humane World for Animals' compassionate mission.

Pete said: "I've seen first-hand the incredible work that Humane World for Animals does, having joined the team to investigate the barbaric fur industry in Finland and to rescue dogs from desperate conditions on a South Korean dog meat farm. I'm proud to support this charity's tireless work to protect animals from cruelty and harm."

The launch event was also attended by TV naturalist Chris Packham, actor Peter Egan and TV veterinarians Marc Abraham OBE and Scott Miller.

Watch the ad spot and a behind-the-scenes look into its creation. See Humane World for Animals in action . Stream Sia's " Solsbury Hill (Humane World for Animals Cover) ."

Download photos/video HERE of our global work

Download photos/video HERE of our UK programs and star-studded launch event

Media Contact:

Humane World for Animals United Kingdom

Sally Ivens

sivens@hsi.org

+44 (0) 7590 559299

About Humane World for Animals

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world.

humaneworld.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619413/HW_Primary_RGB_Logo.jpg