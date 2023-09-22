Anhui Targets Rapid Expansion into a Leading Smart and Green Manufacturing Hub

HEFEI, China, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global spotlight turns to the 2023 World Manufacturing Convention, the economic pulse of a nation's strength remains deeply rooted in its manufacturing capabilities. Highlighting this, the Anhui Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology unveiled the 'Anhui Manufacturing Development Report'. This comprehensive document chronicles Anhui's strategic steps and milestones in bolstering its manufacturing prowess.

2023 WORLD MANUFACTURING CONVENTION

In a strategic move to harness the nation's prime economic opportunities, Anhui Province has integrated itself into the burgeoning Yangtze River Delta, aiming for top-tier development in the central region and capitalizing on the Yangtze River Economic Belt's potential. Anchored by their 'Three Places, One Zone' strategy, Anhui is steering its economy towards modern industrialization, with a concentrated effort on sophisticated, eco-friendly manufacturing. This pivot to green and intelligent manufacturing is paying off. Anhui, once known for its nascent industries, now boasts a manufacturing added value surpassing one trillion yuan. The province's advancements in quality manufacturing cement its place among the nation's leaders. This economic evolution has elevated Anhui's stature from 'mid-tier volume with a lower per capita' to a 'front-runner in total volume with a respectable per capita'.

Spotting the profound technological and industrial transformations on the horizon, Anhui Province is positioning itself at the forefront of the next industrial wave. By actively promoting the swift evolution of ten emerging sectors, the province has crafted an industrial landscape valued in the trillions. To illustrate this growth, last year alone, 15 industries in the region posted revenues that exceeded 100 billion yuan each.

On the business landscape, Anhui's strategy is both diversified and targeted. The province champions its seasoned businesses, kindles the rise of startups, and actively courts significant industry players. Central to this strategy, Anhui has fine-tuned a robust framework aimed at supporting businesses at every stage of their growth journey. In tandem, the province is shaping a collaborative environment where businesses, be it large corporates or small startups, can thrive and intersect. The fruits of this deliberate approach are clear: businesses in Anhui are not only more vibrant but are also carving a stronger competitive edge in the market.

From the perspective of technological content and quality benefits, Anhui is doubling down on enterprise-led innovation. The manufacturing sector is witnessing a wave of fresh, innovative outputs. Concurrently, the province is ramping up its capacity to deliver top-tier products and services. As a testament to these efforts, 'Made in Anhui' products are quickly becoming household names both nationally and internationally.

