BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anhui Guotai Biotechnology Co., Ltd has once again won scientific research results-cardiovascular and cerebrovascular prevention and treatment may usher in a new era. (Conclusion explanation from page 82 of the February 2023 issue of the Chinese Journal No. CN11-3688/R Journal of Travel Science)

After rejecting the request of scientific research institutions in Japan, the United States, Germany and South Korea to jointly develop red marrow peptide, Guotai Group announced that it would realize the scientific research achievement of full-effect healing of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems---red marrow peptide superactive peptide.

Based on the improvement of blood environment and the removal of the root of blood garbage, the cutting-edge technology and top-secret technology of Guotai are used to extract high-end raw materials. Red marrow peptide, which is prepared in golden ratio by selecting four core formulas, improves cardiovascular ecosystem, reconstructs blood ecological environment and absorbs at high speed in a brand-new way, which is praised as "the key of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health" by Japanese and American scientific research institutions.

After scientific and technological research for 13 years, Guotai research team extracted the active polypeptides of plateau organisms from the spinal cord of young yaks in no-human land of Qinghai. Its technology has almost strict requirements on climate, environment, equipment, extraction source and activity, and is destined to become a precious product that can only be used by a few people. Its efficacy has been studied by domestic and foreign institutions, and its effect far exceeds the known kinases and coenzymes. The human body can also solve multi-system related diseases such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, immunity and metabolism through oral administration. (Explanation of Comparative Results from Chinese Journal No. CN22-1420/R "Oriental Medicine and Health", Issue 3, 2023, p.133)

The root of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases is the manifestation of systemic or systemic vascular diseases in the brain and heart. There are many causes of this disease, and the common causes are: vascular factors, abnormal blood flow and so on. In the final analysis, these causes come from two points: the aging and destruction of blood environment and vascular ecology. How to thoroughly improve and solve this problem from the root causes has always been one of the key research topics of the Guotai research team.

As the most advanced scientific research achievement of Guotai in 2023, red marrow peptide combines with other three functional bioactive peptides to form four core formulas, which have many effects such as reconstructing cardiovascular ecosystem, awakening hematopoietic function, removing blood toxin garbage, enhancing vascular elasticity, inhibiting vasoconstriction, avoiding thromboxane production, enhancing blood oxygen content, improving vascular aging, dissolving embolism, reducing blood fat content and so on. (Explanation of Formula Efficacy Conclusion from Chinese Journal CN22-1420/R "Oriental Medicine and Health", Issue 3, 2023, page 133)

Guotai rejected the joint application of the four countries this time because it did not want to give the technology to Western high-end users and minority people as luxury goods. (From a report on red myelin peptide on the Chinese portal website Sina, with a link address of https://healthnews.sina.cn/news/2023-07-12/detail-imzamnvp9455543.d.html?from=wap) Meanwhile, the four countries also hope to break through the production and cost restrictions in the future and face this achievement globally.

