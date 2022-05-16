Angolan Government and Mitrelli Group Inaugurate Mega-Project to House 20,000 People

The innovative model, focusing on community building, is designed to be replicated across the continent and beyond.

Municipality of Bailundo receives a new town with more than 3,000 housing units, enabling more than 20,000 people to start a new life.

LUANDA, Angola, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The community and housing project, Centralidade do Halavala, located in the municipality of Bailundo, Huambo Province was inaugurated this morning (Friday May 13th), in the presence of His Excellency, the President of Angola, João Lourenço, senior government figures, and a leading delegation of Kora and the Mitrelli Group, led by its President and Founder, Haim Taib.

The project's aim is to build urban communities, and was envisioned by the Angolan Government within the scope of the National Urbanism and Housing Program (PNUH), and implemented together with the contractor Kora, the real-estate and urbanism subsidiary of the Mitrelli Group. In addition to the provision of more than three thousand (3,000) housing units, it was designed to provide a new way of life to more than 20,000 inhabitants who will have greater access to essential services such as education, health, security, and a network of internal and external infrastructures open to the community. The new residents will be accompanied by social services throughout, provided by the PIMS (Multisectoral Integration Program) initiative, to ease the cultural transition into their new homes and community, resulting in a better quality of life for them and a brighter future for their families.

During the construction of this urban community, Kora worked in synergy with other subsidiaries from Mitrelli Group, such as Ossi Yeto for the energy supply, Owini for the water treatment and supply and Focus Education for education and professional training, the Ministry of Public Works, Planning and Territory, the Ministry of Energy and Water, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education as well as the regional government in Huambo, benefiting the local population with two thousand direct jobs.

With the aim of delivering additional impactful projects, a high-level delegation from Mitrelli Group led by its founder and president Mr. Haim Taib visited on Wednesday, the Centrality of Bucula in the Bengo province, among other projects. Another housing project from Kora with more than 1000 homes, that is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

"At Mitrelli, every project we undertake aims to improve the quality of life of the people who will benefit from the positive impact. The realization of projects of this importance and scope leaves in us a feeling of deep satisfaction and I am honored that Mitrelli Group is supporting the Government in this meaningful enterprise. In addition, I am thrilled at the thought that residents and their families will have a safer, healthier and more harmonious environment, and above all, more hope for the future," said Haim Taib, President and Founder of Mitrelli Group and an expert in developing and strengthening countries in Africa.

