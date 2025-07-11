SHANGHAI, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (600298.SH) recently released its 2024 Sustainability (ESG) Report, providing in-depth insights into the company's thoughts and actions towards sustainable development management. The report highlights significant efforts across key areas, including social responsibility, sustainable procurement, talent development, innovation, green practices, and corporate governance. It also marks the first time the company has publicly disclosed a clear emission reduction timetable, signaling a new phase of quantified management for green development.

Angel Yeast Unveils 2024 Sustainability Report, Showcasing Commitment to Green Practices and Innovation

"Angel Yeast believes that successful growth involves benefiting society as a whole. By integrating sustainability into our strategy and operations while achieving global expansion and exceeding 15 billion RMB in revenue, we aim to offer a detailed view of our sustainable development efforts through the report to all sectors of society, "said Xiao Minghua, GM of Angel Yeast.

Leading the Way in Clean and Green Operations

In 2024, Angel Yeast's carbon reduction initiatives focused on transforming its energy structure by promoting clean energy adoption, achieving transformative breakthroughs. This year, Angel Yeast reduced carbon emissions by 210,500 tons through these efforts, including the use of 129,673 megawatt-hours of green electricity, which alone contributed to a 72,200-ton reduction in carbon emissions. Through innovative practices, the company has turned fermentation residues into agricultural resources, embraced the concept of "turning waste into treasure," and pioneered "microbial protein" technology with lower carbon emissions compared to traditional proteins. Angel Yeast's commitment to green production has earned recognition, with the company and its subsidiaries designated as national-level "Green Factories" for their full-chain green management approach.

Driving Innovation and Social Responsibility for a Sustainable Future

Angel Yeast adheres to a product development philosophy focused on "natural, nutritious, healthy, and delicious," driving technological innovation in the yeast industry. With a significant investment of 780 million RMB in research and development, the company has assembled a 772-member innovation technology team comprising experts across various fields. In 2024 alone, Angel Yeast applied for 195 patents, including 105 invention patents, and secured 75 patent authorizations spanning diverse technical areas related to yeast and its products.

Furthermore, Angel Yeast continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility by offering employees diverse development opportunities, fostering a positive work environment, and actively supporting community initiatives both locally and globally. The company generates employment opportunities worldwide, encourages philanthropic activities among employees and distributors, assists underprivileged children with education and living conditions, and provides aid during natural disasters.

For the complete report please visit: https://en.angelyeast.com/about-us/social-responsibility.html

