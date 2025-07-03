MADRID, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International company MelBet has announced a partnership with one of the best midfielders in football history – Barcelona legend, World Cup winner and two-time European champion Andrés Iniesta. The foundation for a productive partnership is the parties' desire to achieve high results in sports and business, as well as their respect for the principles of fair play.

Andrés Iniesta, ambassador of fair play with MelBet

"We are grateful to Andrés Iniesta for his trust and are delighted that he has joined the community of our brand's ambassadors. Together, we'll be able to implement many spectacular events and important social initiatives aimed at promoting football and the principles of fair play," a spokesperson for MelBet said.

As part of this cooperation, a unique concept called "The Greatest 8" was created - it will highlight the shared values of MelBet and Andrés Iniesta, who played most of his career wearing the number 8 jersey. These values include Passion, Hunger for Victory, Reliability, Drive, Dynamism, Leadership, Brilliance and Sincerity.

Another result of this promising partnership will be the creation of entertaining content on social media. Every month, MelBet and Andrés Iniesta's pages will host giveaways and activities dedicated to the key values of "The Greatest 8" concept.

Fans will have a unique opportunity to stay in touch with their idol and win jerseys, boots, footballs and other merchandise autographed by Andrés. There are also plans to raffle off a limited edition gift box with exclusive prizes from the legendary player.

About MelBet

MelBet is an international company with 13 years of experience in the industry. The brand's impeccable reputation is confirmed by partnerships with Juventus, La Liga and other world-famous sports organizations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723931/MelBet_Andres_Iniesta.jpg