Ancoris Recognised as Top Place to Work for Second Year Running by The Sunday Times

Ancoris recognised for fostering a sense of empowerment and respect within the workplace

91% of Ancoris employees feel empowered at work

93% of employees say that are treated with respect

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancoris, a UK-based Google Cloud services provider, has been named a Top Medium Business in The Sunday Times 2024 Best Places to Work list. The accolade has been awarded for the second year in a row, and recognises Ancoris' focus on DEI; its commitment to empowerment, reward, and recognition; and its wellbeing policies and frameworks.

"I am so pleased to see Ancoris recognised, once again, as a top place to work!" says Andre Azevedo, Ancoris CEO. "Ancoris is a place where we try our best to foster collaboration, empowerment, innovation, and respect - so to have our employees echo this and respond in the way they have is amazing."

The Sunday Times survey captured Ancoris employees' responses in a number of categories: Reward and Recognition, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Wellbeing, Instilling Pride, and Job Satisfaction. The independently managed survey showed Ancoris scoring "excellent" across all six engagement categories, with top scores in Empowerment, Wellbeing, Reward & Recognition. In response, 93% of employees say they are treated with respect; 92% feel trusted and able to make decisions; and 91% of employees feel empowered at work.

"We've seen a lot of change over the last 12 months. The rise of Generative AI has caused shifts in our market and economic conditions are causing customers to really qualify where they make technology investments. These pivots undoubtedly have an impact on our employees and how people feel at work," Azevedo continues. "I truly believe, however, the innovative work we are doing for our customers has helped us maintain and create an even stronger sense of collaboration and pride for our team members. We're lucky to have so many smart people within our business, so continuing to give them interesting, challenging, and rewarding problems to solve for our customers is really key."

About Ancoris

Ancoris is a leading Google Cloud Services Provider, headquartered in the UK, on a mission to become the most innovative Google Cloud partner in the ecosystem. Ancoris leverages its strong problem solving skills and continuous improvement approach to help customers become AI Native and stay ahead of their competition. Ancoris has extensive experience in Google Cloud technologies helping enterprises integrate AI-native solutions into their business through expertise in Data & AI, Application and Infrastructure Modernisation, Workspace, and Maps. Ancoris was recognized as a Rising Star for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning in the ISG Provider™ Lens for Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem in 2022 and 2023 consecutively, and awarded Google Cloud's 2024 EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year award. Ancoris employs the best in the business and was named in the Top 10 Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023, and a Top Place to Work in 2024.

