Anchoring the Industry's Future - TCL PV Tech Showcases Five Business Matrices at SNEC 2025

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2025, the 18th SNEC (2025) PV POWER & ES EXPO, a premier event in the global photovoltaic industry, grandly opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Under the theme "Carbon Exploration, Green Energy Transition", TCL Photovoltaic Technology (TCL PV Tech) debuted at SNEC 2025 at Booth E670 in Hall 6.2H (TCL Pavilion) with its five core businesses: Residential Solutions, Commercial Solutions, Overseas Business, O&M Services, and Electric-Carbon Business. The exhibition featured a technologically advanced and ecologically immersive design, a full-scenario product matrix, and innovative interactive experiences. TCL PV Tech also hosted three strategic theme conferences, engaging PV experts and media to discuss industry trends.

At the SNEC 2025 exhibition, TCL PV Tech hosted a strategic press conference focusing on three major themes: "Zero Carbon Transition Solutions for Industrial and Commercial Sectors", "Electric-Carbon Integration for an Intelligent Future", and "One-Stop Residential PV Solutions", providing a comprehensive analysis of innovative business and product solutions. Jason, the Product Manager of TCL PV Tech's Overseas Business Center, focused on the Southeast Asian market to share TCL's "One-Stop Residential PV Solutions", highlighting four core advantages: full-scenario coverage, one-stop excellent service, minimalist and elegant design, and intelligent energy control strategies, aiding global energy transition and sustainable development.

In the European market, TCL SunPower Global showcases the new SunPower Home Energy Storage Solutions. TCL SunPower Global is committed to simplifying energy efficiency, creating an integrated home energy ecosystem that seamlessly combines advanced solar technologies with energy storage, heating, and intelligent energy management systems.

Touareg, Deputy General Manager of TCL PV Tech's Overseas Business Center, stated: "With our leading technology, innovative business models, and multi-scenario solutions to systemic challenges, we maintain a leading position in the distributed photovoltaic market. Our structured innovation system ensures predictable returns even amidst market fluctuations." TCL PV Tech presented a series of innovative products and business models at SNEC 2025 with game-changing momentum. Together with attendees, it envisioned a zero-carbon future and co-created a new landscape for green energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708714/TCL_PV_Tech_2025_SNEC.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708715/TCL_PV_Tech_2025_SNEC_1.jpg