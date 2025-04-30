Analytic Partners Shapes Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) for 25 years and Innovates with Commercial Analytics

MIAMI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners celebrates 25 years with a new website announcing a renewed push to elevate MMM and MTA measurement programs to deliver Commercial Intelligence.

Analytic Partners has enjoyed a long history of consistent, organic growth over its 25 years, becoming a recognized leader in the Marketing Mix Modeling and Commercial Analytics space. Despite decades of experience, Analytic Partners has assessed the marketplace and calculates that Commercial Analytics is still in its infancy.

"We find that 50 percent of our new customers haven't leveraged analytics to drive decisions before engaging with us, and the other 50 percent are looking to elevate their MMM measurement programs for speed to insight with a commercial perspective," explains Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners.

Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), the predecessor to Commercial Analytics, was once the gold standard for evaluating marketing performance. However, most MMM deployments are limited by backward-looking ROI reporting and slow, custom data processing—offering only a historical view rather than forward-looking guidance.

Analytic Partners has revolutionized MMM with the benefit of 25 years of intelligence to develop an end-to-end analytics platform, GPS EnterpriseÒ (GPS-E). GPS-E produces actionable analytics available anytime, delivered at the right time, with a commercial perspective. GPS-E is designed to analyze all commercial factors (pricing, supply chain, COGS, relative channel margins, and other internal and external factors) that drive short-term results and long-term brand growth beyond just marketing and advertising.

Chief Science Officer, Hong Jin, explains: "We have adapted and evolved GPS-E as an end-to-end platform to deliver speed to value. GPS-E streamlines measurement programs by handling data ingestion, modeling, forecasting, optimization, and scenario planning. We've incorporated our intelligence to automate time-consuming, repetitive processes, while also building in the flexibility for users to customize models. As a result, users can iterate decisions to meet unique business needs -- such as optimizing for growth while balancing multiple objectives."

One major innovation embedded in GPS-E measures and tracks the value opportunities unearthed by the analytics. "We have the tremendous benefit of being able to quantify the value we create for brands, "says Maggie Merklin, Chief Customer Officer. "Back when MMM was state of the art, it was used largely to report ROIs and business drivers. Now, we have a highly accurate rubric for quantifying value and sizing the prize to inform commercial decisions for brands," explains Merklin.

"Forward looking decisioning is the future. In the past, there was a lot of attention on the models, and not enough focus on driving decisions for business impact. The impetus for Commercial Analytics is our understanding that brands need to move beyond backward-looking advertising ROI report cards to a faster and more holistic look at total commercial performance. For any company, your brand is your value proposition, and your growth engine." said Nancy Smith.

"I would like to thank our customers, our partners and our team for making the last 25 years feel like five. Together, we can elevate our industry from MMM to forward looking commercial decisioning with Commercial Analytics. We have so much promise ahead," added Smith.

