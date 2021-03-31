Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold is the world's oldest safe asset, always thriving in times of uncertainty. Historically, investors have reverted to it as a hedge against political and economic tumult, with its price jumping during wars, contested elections and economic crises. During the Great Recession, gold's price trebled from early 2007 to 2011. The same scenario is now repeating itself with the global pandemic. In the summer of 2020, while stock markets were recovering from a pandemic-driven slump, the old asset made its comeback with a roar, according to an article in the World Finance. It said, in part: "In August, the price of gold surpassed the threshold of $2,000 an ounce for the first time in history. Few people who had been following the market were shocked at the news. "If you asked me at the end of 2019, I would have been bearish on gold. But given COVID-19 and the fiscal stimulus put in place, this didn't come as a surprise," said a senior commodities analyst at an investment bank." Active stocks in the mining markets this week include Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX), Clarity Gold Corp. (OTCPK: CLGCF) (CSE: CLAR), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF), Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) (TSX: FNV).

World Finance added: "Unlike many financial products, the precious metal had a fine year. By the end of 2020, its price had increased by 25 percent, outperforming other major asset classes. Its ascent was temporarily halted by a drop in March, coinciding with the economic shock brought by lockdowns, but this was followed by a rally that led to the record-breaking peak. In autumn, its dollar-denominated price hovered between $1,800 and $1,900. One reason why the world's oldest store of value is making a comeback is its scarcity amid a boom of financial products. Currently, it represents less than 0.5 percent of global financial assets, down from three percent 40 years ago, while its share of international reserves has fallen to 13 percent from close to 50 percent 20 years ago. It may become even scarcer amid worries over the carbon footprint of the gold-mining industry. For some analysts, gold's second coming is raising questions over the post-COVID-19 future of the global economy. In an era of low inflation, aggressive money printing and negative real interests, fiat money is losing its appeal, whereas governments cannot print gold. Many interpret central banks' gold-buying spree as a sign of diminishing trust in legal tender. Increasing geopolitical tension may also boost its importance."

Clarity Gold Corp. (CSE: CLAR) (OTC: CLGCF) BREAKING NEWS: CLARITY GOLD COMPLETES FIRST TWO HOLES AT THE DESTINY PROJECT NEAR VAL D'OR, QUEBEC - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of the first two holes totaling 822 m of the ongoing 10,000 m diamond drilling program at the Company's flagship gold project, Destiny, located in the prolific Abitibi Region in Quebec. These first holes were designed to test mineralization extent and continuity in the western portions of the DAC Zone and confirm historic drilling which identified mineralization here.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the progress to date of Clarity's ongoing drill program on the Destiny Project." said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity Gold. "Having completed the first two holes, we are now looking forward to receiving the first lab results as the drilling progresses." He adds, "One of the reasons we chose to acquire the Destiny Project, which has seen approximately 50,000 m of diamond drilling through the years, is the abundance of visible gold noted in the previous drilling logs. 25% of all holes completed on the property intercepted visible gold. This is an important consideration for us as and we have designed our sampling and assaying procedures to accurately assess coarse gold in the system. We look forward to updating further as the program progresses."

There are a number of drill pads and trails cleared through the DAC and Gap Zones which are designed to either infill existing drilling or test extension to depth and along strike of the known mineralization at the project. The Company will continue drilling and preparing additional sites and trails as long as spring weather permits.

Drill core is transported to a facility in Val d'Or where it is logged, photographed and sampled. Once logging is complete, samples of half core are prepared and will be securely shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Timmins for processing and analysis, an ISO 17025 certified facility. The Company has established a QA/QC program consisting of inserting quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks, duplicates and reference materials. Samples are anywhere from 0.30 m to 2 m long and commonly ~1 m long. SG measurements are taken every 10 m outside of the shear zone and 5 m within the zone.

About the Destiny Project

Option to acquire 100% ownership.

Located in the historic, mineral rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Gold mineralization occurs in high-grade quartz veins within shear zones starting at 15 m below surface.

Drilling results include:

167 g/t Au over 1 m (from 221.7 m )



6.15 g/t Au over 23.6 m (from 117.2 m )



19.49 g/t Au over 2.7 m (from 166.0 m )

The Historical Estimate at the DAC Zone is open along strike with only coarse drilling denoting high grade intercepts outside of the 2011 Historical Estimate area showing expansion potential along strike from the DAC Zone over approximately 2.5 km to the Darla Zone.

Excellent infrastructure – ~75 km NNE of Val d'Or with road access.

Considerable work done historically including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

The Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 190 million ounces of gold have been produced historically along major structural breaks within the assemblage of Archean-age volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks. The Destiny Project lies along the approximately 400 km long Chicobi Deformation Zone, a major structural break which is largely underexplored in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The 5,013 ha project includes the DAC Zone, one of several gold zones along an approximately 6 km long segment of the Despinassy Shear Zone within the Chicobi Deformation Zone. Approximately 2.5 km east along strike of the DAC Zone is the Darla Zone. In between the Darla and DAC is the coarsely drilled GAP zone where 2012 drilling intercepted anomalous gold in all 12 holes which were spaced 100 m apart.

The current exploration potential is based on decades of past work on the Destiny Project. Exploration of the Destiny Project dates back to the 1930s. The first concerted diamond drilling campaign commenced in 1998. Read this entire release for the Clarity Gold at: https://claritygoldcorp.com/news/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

In the face of challenges across all regions, notably the Covid-19 pandemic, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) met all its key performance indicators in 2020 and at the same time made significant progress towards achieving its key objectives, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow in the company's 202 Annual Report recently published.

"The effectiveness of Barrick's ESG strategy – which is powered at all levels by a long-established partnership philosophy and a close relationship with all stakeholders, from investors to host communities – was a key factor in the past year's performance. This was particularly evident in our successful Covid-19 containment programs, which buffered the impact of the pandemic on our business and people, and also enabled us to provide much needed and welcomed support to our host countries," he says.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) and GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GTT) (OTCQX:GTGDF) recently announced that they have entered into a binding agreement, pursuant to which Newmont has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of GT Gold that Newmont does not already own for C$3.25 per share in cash. The total equity value pursuant to the Transaction is approximately C$456 million on a fully diluted basis. The Transaction Price represents a premium of 38% to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of GT Gold's shares on the TSX-V as at March 9, 2021.

The Company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 47,500 hectare Tatogga property, located in the Traditional Territory of the Tahltan Nation. This is part of the highly prospective Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) (TSX: FNV) recently stated that "In 2020, the challenges of the OVID-19 pandemic highlighted the diversity of our portfolio, the commitment of our staff, and the resolve of the employees and communities at our assets," stated Paul Brink, CEO. "With record precious metals prices through the year and the recovery of energy prices in the second half of the year, Franco-Nevada generated record financial results. We are pleased to announce a new precious metals stream on the Condestable copper mine in Peru and the acquisition of a portfolio of natural gas royalties in the Haynesville play in Texas.

We expect strong growth in 2021 and over the next 5 years, driven by the ongoing Cobre Panama ramp-up, the two newly acquired assets and from broad organic growth across the portfolio. On the strength of this outlook, we are increasing the quarterly dividend to $0.30/share starting with our second quarter dividend payment in June which will be declared in May. We are proud that this 15.4% increase will mark our 14th annual dividend increase. We have also strengthened our commitment to increase diversity at Franco-Nevada by adopting a goal of at least 40% diverse representation at the Board and senior management levels."

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF) recently reported a number of high grade drill results focused on expansion and definition of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ") of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ") of the Perron Gold Project, Quebec.

The results significantly confirm expectations of the continuity of the HGZ as Amex works to drill off its maiden resource on the Perron Project.

