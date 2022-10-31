An investment into artificial intelligence as Daktela buys Coworkers.ai

Daktela aims to be among the top 10 global companies in the field in five years thanks to AI

PRAGUE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company Daktela , which provides its own software for communication between companies and customers, customer experience management and internal communication, acquired a majority stake in Coworkers.ai. Coworkers.ai is a leader in the Czech market providing its own intelligent chatbots and voicebots. Its customers include Komerční banka, Kooperativa, Generali Česká pojišťovna, stavebniny DEK or the online supermarket Košík.cz. Coworkers.ai was founded in 2019 as an offshoot of the Artin company.

Leaders of Daktela and Coworkers.ai after acquisition signing

For Daktela, this is the first of many planned acquisitions, which, in addition to organic growth and global expansion, should place the company among the top 10 global providers of CCaaS services in the next five years. "Our acquisition strategy has two parts. We are looking for companies with a similar focus and profile, as Daktela, in those foreign markets where we are not present today or where we are starting. The second type is technological acquisitions, which will help us fundamentally improve our product portfolio and scale our core business and Coworkers.ai is an example of this. Artificial intelligence is no longer a buzzword today and within a few years it will become a necessary reality in companies," explained David Hájek, co-founder and head of global expansion of Daktela, about the acquisition. His words are echoed by Gartner's analysis , which proclaimed that by 2026, 10% of customer and business communication should be automated due to artificial intelligence, which should save companies an estimated 80 billion US dollars.

Daktela will obtain Coworkers.ai three years after the first version of their solution was created. From the beginning, the Brno-based startup focused its energy primarily on the development of the product itself. The latter is unique in that it does not use any large commercial solution for artificial intelligence itself. Coworkers.ai managed to create its own technology for natural language processing (NLP) based on artificial intelligence. "Thanks to this, our voicebots and chatbots are significantly 'smarter' than others and can solve even more complex requests. At the same time, we are a low-code platform, which means that practically anyone can handle the implementation in the company even without programming knowledge," Coworkers.ai co-founder Luboš Urbančok said, describing the product. In 2021, the startup's turnover was around half a million US dollars. In addition to the Czech Republic, the company also operates in Slovakia, where its solution is used, for example, by the largest mobile operator Orange. "We believe that the strategic connection with Daktela will help us to grow multiple times. Especially thanks to the fact that we will offer our technology to Daktela's existing customers and enter foreign markets," added Urbančok.

The cost of the transaction is in the order of millions of US dollars and Daktela acquired a 51% share of the company. The remaining shares will be divided between the co-founders Luboš Urbančok, Tomáš Lysek, Pavel Černý and the Artin company. The current management of Coworkers.ai will continue to take care of the further development and expansion of the company and the headquarters of the startup will remain in Brno. At the same time, this opens up an opportunity for Daktela to build a development hub in Brno and recruit talented programmers.

Daktela was represented by the law firm Řanda Havel Legal during the acquisition. Coworkers.ai collaborated with the legal consulting company Sedláková Legal.

About Daktela

Daktela, a global technology company, offers customers in-house communications software and cloud solutions for contact centers. It allows companies to take care of their customers using all available communication channels, such as voice, email, SMS, web chat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp or Viber, all with native support in one web app. It currently serves more than 1,000 corporate customers of all sizes worldwide. Daktela has branches in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania, the United Kingdom, Dubai and the Philippines. Daktela is owned by the founders Richard Baar and David Hájek and by the Slovak investment group Sandberg Capital. In 2021, the company's turnover was 10.3 million US dollars. More information can be found at: https://www.daktela.com

About Coworkers.ai

Coworkers.ai automates routine communication using conversational artificial intelligence. The first version of the Artin Chatbot solution was created in 2019 within the Artin development company.

After the product expanded to include voice and email channel automation, the unifying name of the platform – Coworkers.ai – was created. The founders first developed this brand within the Artin company and at the beginning of 2022, they created a separate company.

