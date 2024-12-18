An Ambitious Project to Protect Consumer Health and Enhance the Excellence of Extra Virgin Olive Oil - FRANCE OLIVE and UNAPROL

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive oil, long considered "liquid gold" for its organoleptic properties and health benefits, is at the center of a new monitoring project aimed at guaranteeing its maximum quality and food safety. This noteworthy initiative involves the collaboration between UNAPROL, the Italian Consortium that has been committed for years to protecting high-quality olive oil, and FRANCE OLIVE, the French interprofessional association in the olive sector, whose main objectives include promoting and enhancing the quality and uniqueness of French olive oils.

The primary goal is to protect consumer health through rigorous and constant quality control of olive oil produced in France and Italy. The project includes an in-depth analysis of a broad panel of samples, representative of the entire national production, aimed at detecting substances potentially harmful to health. This initiative was developed as part of the 2023/2024 operational plans financed under Regulation (EU) No. 2021/2115 and Regulation 2021/2116 of the European Parliament and Council of December 2, 2021, Article 47(1)(h), "Implementation of traceability and certification systems, particularly regarding quality control of products sold to end consumers."

The presence of pesticide residues and other contaminants in extra virgin olive oil is a complex issue that requires a multidisciplinary approach. On the one hand, it is essential to ensure food safety and protect consumer health. On the other hand, it is necessary to support sustainable agriculture that minimizes environmental impact and preserves biodiversity.

Regarding the control of products sold to end consumers, monitoring activities have been developed for traceable productions in compliance with the UNI EN ISO 22005/08 standard and those within Recognized Quality Systems, aimed at risk analysis and critical control points. The monitoring focused on a wide range of molecules, including: Plant protection products, Heavy metals, Plasticizers, Mineral oils (MOSH/MOAH). This monitoring allowed the development of guidelines that enable various stakeholders in the supply chain to prevent contamination risks. These guidelines can be translated into a certifiable DTP for companies. The monitoring results on oil quality confirmed that French and Italian productions are of high quality with an excellent food safety profile.

How can consumers choose a high-quality extra virgin olive oil that also ensures food safety?

Choosing a high-quality extra virgin olive oil may seem complicated, but with some precautions, it is possible to bring a healthy and genuine product to the table. Here are some useful tips:

Check the labels: Read carefully the product labels, paying attention to information about origin, production methods, and certifications.

Read carefully the product labels, paying attention to information about origin, production methods, and certifications. Denomination : Ensure it is clearly labeled as "Extra Virgin Olive Oil."

Certifications: Look for quality certifications such as PDO ( Protected Designation of Origin ) or PGI ( Protected Geographical Indication ).

Production certifications: Seek certifications for UE Organic Farming or integrated production methods.

Voluntary certifications: Look for product or system certifications such as GSFS/IFS/ISO 22005/08 standards.

Pay attention to the price: A suspiciously low price could indicate a product of inferior quality.

Overall:

In summary, monitoring the quality of Italian and French olive oil represents a fundamental step to ensure food safety and enhance the value of a product that symbolizes the Mediterranean diet. Thanks to this project, consumers can be confident in bringing healthy, genuine, and high-quality olive oil to their tables.

