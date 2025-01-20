Amused and Anxious: Softwire Survey Reveals Tech Leaders' Mixed Emotions as GenAI Revolution Hits Full Speed

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While companies across the board jump headfirst into GenAI, a new survey of tech leaders uncovers their conflicting emotional responses to this new technology as they seek to introduce and integrate it into their organisations.

Nearly half (47%) of almost 200 technology leaders globally report negative emotions (including anxiety, confusion, despair, anger and frustration) while over a third (37%) are positive (reporting emotions such as excitement, joy, happiness and calmness).

Yemi Olagbaiye, director of client portfolio, Softwire.

When asked to list individual emotions, 33% cite amusement, followed by acceptance (29%), anxiety (25%), and frustration (23%).

With 71% of tech leaders saying they use AI tools daily, including ChatGPT (85%), GitHub Copilot (62%), and Microsoft Copilot (25%), the survey carried out by Softwire, in partnership with the CTO Craft Community, provides interesting insight into technology leaders' mindsets as they grapple with a constant stream of new announcements from the GenAI foundational models.

Commenting on the findings, Yemi Olagbaiye, director of client portfolio at Softwire, says: "Amid the dizzying GenAI fanfare to do something (anything!), most CTOs - while feeling the pressure - have been through these hype cycles before. Their response is often a wry smile, reflecting a seasoned pragmatism."

Additionally, the survey reveals a mismatch between expectations and experiences of GenAI, with a concerning lack of training, guidelines and review processes – all crucially important in this fast-moving arena.

AI training a key vulnerability

Over half of tech leaders (55%) give their company's current level of GenAI expertise a score of 1-5 out of 10, with 8% selecting the lowest score of 1, compared to 45% giving a score of 6 out of 10 or above.

Despite this low level of expertise, 51% report that their company provides no GenAI training, while 21% received a single session. Only 6% receive regular GenAI training. A huge 48% of respondents from larger companies (101+ individuals) say there is zero AI training.

Interestingly, small businesses lead the charge in some areas. While micro companies show the greatest absence of training - 62% say none exists now or previously - they beat the bigger companies on high-level formal training: 12% report formal training, as opposed to just 7% of larger companies. Over half (54%) of these micro businesses regularly review and update their AI training, staying in step with a rapidly changing area of tech.

"Training is a critical piece of the AI puzzle, " says Yemi Olagbaiye. "If organisations really want to drive AI success in the workplace, employees need to understand how to use the tools in their specific roles. Such training will allow consistency concerning AI use and should ensure a future-ready workforce capable of driving growth and staying ahead in an AI-powered world."

AI quality control is inconsistent

Unsurprisingly, trust around GenAI remains low: 62% of respondents say current GenAI cannot be trusted with critical business processes and decisions, with just 18% saying it can be trusted (and the rest unsure).

Despite this mistrust, the report points to a lack of consistency in how companies review the performance of GenAI tools. Some are unsure how to evaluate them, some assess them on a case-by-case basis, and many do not review them at all.

While a third of respondents (36%) favour a multi-pronged approach, including human review, 66% of those who responded say they use an automated evaluation process.

Worryingly, just over half of respondents (52%) say they have no evaluation in place whatsoever.

"Overall, the responses highlight the need for a comprehensive quality control approach that combines human expertise with automated tools and best practices," says Yemi Olagbaiye. "As the technology matures, we can expect to see further advancements in quality control methods."

Workplace guidelines non-existent

Similarly, half of respondents say there are no guidelines or policies concerning using GenAI tools in their workplace. Reassuringly, the ones who have procedures or policies in place also strongly emphasise data security for both customers and companies.

Yemi Olagbaiye explains: "Few areas of tech have moved this fast, and someone needs to take responsibility for keeping pace and ensuring the rest of the organisation is keeping pace.

"Where guidelines exist, are they documented, and have they been seen and understood by everyone who needs to know them? Who reviews them and then ensures those updates have been absorbed?"

Survey confirms anticipated future impact of GenAI

Despite the negative emotions around GenAI, most survey respondents believe their businesses benefit from AI, with 69% rating AI's competitive advantage to their company as 6 out of 10 or above (31% rate the advantage as 5 out of 10 or below).

Looking ahead, over two-thirds of tech leaders (65%) expect their businesses to experience a direct impact from GenAI in under three years, with smaller firms anticipating the most significant changes. However, 12% of respondents - most from medium to large businesses - expect no impact from AI.

With this in mind, over a third of tech leaders (36%) said they expect to change talent strategies in the next 12 months, rising to 70% in under three years, but 19% do not expect to make any changes.

Conclusion: tighten up your processes, because GenAI is here to stay

Yemi Olagbaiye says: " Our survey highlights that tech hype cycles are fast becoming the norm. It's critical for tech leaders to be level-headed and really think about what GenAI (and any technology) can genuinely deliver for their organisation. Those looking to harness GenAI's power must be wary of being swept along in the excitement without ensuring their processes are sound and regularly updated, including training and evaluation. Few companies have the luxury of getting it wrong."

He adds: "The burden of leadership causes CTOs to think they must solve every problem themselves. But the best leaders know they need help. Work out who your support network is in answering these difficult questions and make sure those people know they're part of the solution."

