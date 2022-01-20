Amrita Sen And Dinis Guarda Discuss Mindfulness, Sustained Happiness And World Peace At 'Finding Your Atom' YouTube Podcast Series

- Embark on an exploration with co-hosts Amrita Sen and Dinis Guarda, where every episode of Finding Your Atom commits to poke the dynamic boundaries of the most basic principles of humanity, and master the practice of discovering your own 'Personal Atomic Identifier'.

- The podcast was conceived by the creators of "Music for" YouTube Podcast series to create a sphere for self-reflection, unearthing the journey of finding sustained happiness and, ultimately, world peace.

- New episodes are released every Friday on the Dinis Guarda YouTube channel , with serial entrepreneur Steven Husak, Hollywood designer Mark Zunino, and leadership coach Katie Lockwood being the first guests.

The podcast series "Finding Your Atom" is a brainchild concept of co-hosts Amrita Sen: creator, artist, designer, singer and producer ; and Dinis Guarda: author and founder of citiesabc , openbusinesscouncil , fashionabc and LynKey after the success of their previous podcast series "Music For". 'Finding Your Atom' is centered with the primary idea of recognising unique identifiers, thereby creating a hook that motivates the audience towards path breaking concepts of mindfulness, sustained happiness, and world peace. The podcast is available on the Amrita Sen Youtube Podcast and Dinis Guarda YouTube channels and distributed in all other major podcast directories.

Bringing the expertise of their unique guest at every fresh episode of the podcast, the presenters peel through the layers of success and reveal their constantly battling energies. With every enthralling episode, the podcast divulges the heroic journey of negating the cacophony of needless thoughts in life, and redirected oneself in finding the fundamental 'particle' of happiness and peace.

Amrita and Dinis, who had already created their own podcast space with "Music For" , together embarked on the journey of meditation and wellbeing with music. With their new podcast, they benchmark the principles and practices that are congruently responsible for making the world a healthier and happier place to thrive for our generations.

Being a reservoir of knowledge and deep thoughts, Amrita has had her share of experiences through an unruly path of turmoil. It is her firm belief that identifying yourself at the most basic of levels is half the battle won.

"Let's shrink down. What are you good at, at the most atomic of levels? Once we think about that, it becomes very clear every person has a thing. There are about 7 billion people in the world. It seems less likely that even five of them are identical. It's impossible. There are billions and billions of stars in the universe, they have their own unique formation identifiers. Then, why is it so hard to believe that every soul in the world, including mine or my mom's (who is in heaven now), has a unique identifier? I want to challenge everybody: what is your atomic level identifier? What is really the essence where you have something to say. What is it that only you can say? We will have to shrink it to that level", Amrita explains excitedly.

At the premiering episode of the podcast, Steven Husak, a successful entrepreneur, reveals his journey of exploration of his own 'Atom'. He gradually unveils the challenges he faced in his business, evolving his strategies over time based on various parameters. He also shares his experiences during the journey and the ways in which he has embraced the digital frameshift in the entire industry.

"Neil Armstrong had some fears when he stepped on the moon, and we are not anything even close to that. That's it, don't be afraid to take chances, go with it. Even if nobody trusts you, go with your dream", he reassuringly reveals in the end.

Dinis Guarda, co-host of the podcast shares, "Looking at the layers of the society, understanding the concept of finding one's atom is extremely fundamental in comprehending the pace and direction of life, providing it enough impetus and consequently projecting in the most relevant direction. This is what mindfulness is. This is what the practice of self-awareness and reflection is, as guided by the most pious meditation and yoga practices since centuries. For me, creativity and the love of my dear ones is 'My Atom'. It drives me to accept and embrace challenges in various ways, and keeps me motivated enough to find ways through every situation".

Music For podcast is available on Dinis Guarda YouTube Channel , Amrita Sen YouTube Channel and major podcast directories.

