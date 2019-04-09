AMPLY Power, Honored by Fast Company's 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards for Innovative Charging-as-a-Service Business Model for Fleets of Electric Vehicles

AMPLY Power is innovating the electrification of transportation with a new business model for fleet EV charging. Through its Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform AMPLY removes the risks and complexities related to the charging logistics of electric buses, trucks and passenger vehicles for fleet owners and operators, in exchange for predictable pricing and a guarantee that vehicles are charged fully at the start of each workday. With its one-of-a-kind offering, AMPLY simplifies charging logistics and provides certainty on electric fueling costs by handling all aspects of EV charging operations and infrastructure, and only bills fleets for the number of electric miles driven.

"As more companies and cities invest in electrification programs, we find taking the technical guesswork out of going electric is a critical step towards the mainstream adoption of electric fleet vehicles beyond the occasional pilot program," said Vic Shao, co-founder and CEO of AMPLY Power. "In response to the challenges fleet operators face in switching to electric, we handle everything to do with the infrastructure, from the finance and installation of charging hardware, to working with the utility to upgrade electrical service to depot buildings and ensuring the vehicles are charged at night and ready to work in the morning. We're honored that Fast Company has recognized our Charging-as-a-Service concept as a world changing idea. This award is a testament to the whole team at AMPLY and our technology and business efforts to make switching to electric a simple transition for fleets."

Now in its third year, the World Changing Ideas Award showcases 17 winners, more than 200 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions. A panel of eminent judges selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,000 entries, such as Food, Energy, and Developing World Technology. Alongside AMPLY Power, Honorees include advertising giant DDB Group Germany, renewable energy solution Energy Vault, Spinnova for its method of spinning wood into fiber, and Motiv's electricity-powered chassis which helps commercial fleets reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About AMPLY Power

FLEET CHARGING, SIMPLIFIED. AMPLY Power provides Charging-as-a-Service to de-risk and accelerate the adoption of electric buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles by public and private fleets through its simple price-per-mile-driven model. AMPLY provides a fully managed charging solution that enables municipal and commercial fleets to deploy electric vehicles confidently and without hassles. AMPLY handles all aspects of charging operations on behalf of fleet owners and AMPLY's charging systems are optimized for the lowest electricity costs. The company is funded by Congruent Ventures and Obvious Ventures.

