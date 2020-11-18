Amplience Announces Rapid Growth Reflecting Global Expansion of Digital Commerce

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, today announced that it is experiencing accelerating growth in its business during 2020. This rapid global growth in customers and revenue comes as the COVID-19 crisis has driven business and consumer adoption of digital commerce and marketing channels.

Over the past 12 months Amplience has signed significant multi-year contracts with leading global brands including Epson, Landmark Group (the leading UAE based retail group), and Lovehoney. Customer retention in 2020 has also been strong for Amplience, with contract renewals at New Look, Sweaty Betty, Halfords, and the OTTO Group.

Amplience Founder and CEO, James Brooke, said: "During 2020 the market has moved quickly to adopt the cloud, headless content and commerce technologies that accelerate digital transformation. Our remarkable growth in North America and EMEA is testament to the speed at which we can get our customers to value, with a typical go-live of less than three months. This compares with the nine to eighteen months that it takes to implement the legacy, monolithic, software suites from our CMS and DXP competitors, so understandably, it really excites us."

With Amplience's support, several customers have transformed the digital experiences they offer to customers during the last twelve months, particularly in response to the pandemic. For example, legacy lifestyle brand, Traeger Grills, which specializes in wood-fired cooking, launched a new digital experience in just three months. Not only did it improve the speed, responsiveness, and performance of its website and mobile app, but it also expanded its content consistently across the digital ecosystem, right through to the Wi-Fi display that is housed in the grill itself. This IoT-based approach was enabled by Amplience's headless architecture and has allowed the company to provide a unique digital experience for its highly valued community of customers worldwide.

Amongst other customers breaking new digital commerce ground, Liberty London, MKM Building Supplies, Ariat, and Debenhams have all launched new mobile-optimized and lightning-fast commerce storefronts and seen significant uplifts to sales and customer metrics.

"Since March, when the pandemic took hold, we've delivered Black Friday levels of content from our platform, every day. This huge shift to digital channels, due to the impact of the pandemic on consumer behaviour, means that speed, agility, and the ability to scale, are now more critical than ever. This growth is driving an inexorable wave of market disruption at the expense of legacy software vendors, creating exceptional value for our investors," Brooke concluded.

Finally, Amplience also expanded into new offices in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina in October.

About Amplience

Amplience powers digital-first brands and retailers with the freedom to do more. Our low-code CMS, DAM and Digital Experience Management platform allows more than 350 of the world's leading brand teams to manage content, not code. The result is a rapid ROI for our clients who are delivering data and insight-driven customer experiences that drive deeper, more valuable customer relationships. Amplience supports the industry's transition to Microservice, API-first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) technologies, is MACH certified and an executive member of the MACH Alliance.

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

