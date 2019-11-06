Ampersand & Ampersand x BGO Software: Digital Health Revolution Finds New Ally

"BGO's scale and execution knowhow combined with Ampersand's focus on high-touch co-creation make for a specialised and timely offering," says Nader Alaghband, Ampersand's co-CEO. "We're confident that it's well suited to the needs of the NHS and industry at a time of rapid digital transformation and regulatory change."

Ivan Lekushev, CEO of BGO, said, "We've invested heavily in best practice, allowing us to meet the needs of a heavily regulated, process-oriented organisations like IQVIA, Roche and the Department of Health. Our partnership with Ampersand allows us to combine lean, effective methodologies with a higher touch model of customer engagement."

The companies will initially operate under the Ampersand & Ampersand label in the UK. Ivan Lekushev will become Ampersand's co-CEO and will join Ampersand's board and Ivailo Ivanov will join the team as CTO.

About Ampersand & Ampersand

Ampersand co-creates digital platforms with innovators in healthcare who share their mission: to generate practical benefit for patients, clinicians and society through technology.

We are a multi-award winning team of healthcare professionals, creatives, strategists and engineers. We are collaborators with values, committed to research and development, to finding better answers, to blending rigour with magic to accelerate strategic innovation and create stand-out products for our clients.

About BGO:

BGO Software is a Bulgaria based IT company that has 11 years of experience in building web and mobile applications for the UK, Switzerland, US and Netherlands digital healthcare markets. The company works with a team of over 100 industry experienced professionals, and offices in 3 locations across Bulgaria and United Kingdom.

BGO Software offers its customers a premium service though an in-house developed set of project management and software delivery methodologies, sustainable business models and guaranteed results. Among the clients that BGO is working with are international pharma companies, clinical research organisations and governmental institutions.

