Ampace to Debut at DCW London 2025: Safeguarding the Future of Global Data Centers with Cutting-Edge Energy Storage

LONDON, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, an innovator in green energy technology, will make its UK debut at Data Centre World (DCW) London 2025 on March 12-13, 2025 (Booth DC605, Excel London). As an innovator in energy solutions for data centers, Ampace will showcase its next-generation energy storage system, the PU200, underscoring its commitment to delivering safer, more stable solutions to meet the escalating energy demands driven by the AI revolution.

AI-Driven Energy Challenges: A Call for Reliable Solutions

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence has intensified pressure on global data centers to manage soaring power loads while improving energy efficiency. By 2025, data centers are projected to account for 5% of global electricity consumption. In Europe, stringent carbon reduction targets and rapid digitalization are accelerating demand for long-lasting, high-stability energy storage systems. As a key tech hub, the UK's expanding data center market urgently requires innovative technologies to balance operational costs with reliable power supply.

Ampace: A Global Innovator in Energy Technology

Ampace specializes in lithium-ion battery R&D, production, and system integration, serving mission-critical sectors including energy storage systems (ESS), micro-mobility, and industrial power tools. The company allocates over 10% of resources to R&D, holds 1,000+ patents, and actively contributes to international standards (UL, IEC, etc.). With a presence in 30+ countries, Ampace's solutions are widely adopted in high-energy-demand scenarios such as data centers and commercial energy storage.

PU200 European Premiere: Semi-Solid Tech for Unmatched Safety

At DCW London, Ampace will unveil its flagship high power density 10C UPS battery cabinet, the PU200, capable of supporting 462kW of UPS per cabinet. Built on the principle of "Semi-Solid Tech, Rock-Solid Foundation," the PU200 features industry-leadingsemi-solid-state lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. Innovations such as limited electrolyte design, real-time leakage monitoring, and UL9540A module-level fire safety certification significantly mitigate thermal risks. Its pre-assembled design reduces installation costs by 50%, while an intuitive HMI and plug-and-play BMS ensure seamless, zero-downtime operations for data centers.

Driving Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

Ampace remains dedicated to advancing secure, efficient energy infrastructure to support the global transition to carbon-neutral data centers. Its participation in DCW London marks a strategic step into Europe and reinforces its vision of empowering sustainable digital growth.

Join Ampace at Booth DC605 to explore how innovation is reshaping the future of energy for AI-driven data centers.

