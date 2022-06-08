Amniotic Membrane Market size worth $ 1409.26 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 3.80 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The amniotic membrane, as well as its epithelial and mesenchymal cells, have a wide range of applications in regenerative medicine and show significant promise in cancer treatment which acts as a major factor leading to the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Amniotic Membrane Market" By Product Type (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane, Lyophilized Amniotic Membrane), By Application (Ophthalmology, Surgical Wounds), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, was valued at USD 1047.33 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1409.26 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Amniotic Membrane Market Overview

In eye surgery, the amniotic membrane is normally employed as a biological bandage to treat or replace injured eye tissue. It's thin, light, elastic, and nearly transparent, making it ideal for usage on the eye's surface. Stitches or tissue paste can be used to secure it in place. The amniotic membrane is used to treat chemical burns, corneal or conjunctival ulcers, disorders that cause severe ulcers, and surgical procedures that require the removal of eye tissue. Moreover, the Amniotic membrane is increasingly being used in ophthalmic surgery and other surgical procedures in dermatology, plastic surgery, genitourinary medicine, and otolaryngology.

Furthermore, the amniotic membrane, as well as its epithelial and mesenchymal cells, have a wide range of applications in regenerative medicine and show significant promise in cancer treatment. The amniotic membrane is a rich source of biologically active substances that promote healing and act as a good wound dressing material. Furthermore, the amniotic membrane supports epithelialization and exhibits anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, and anti-microbial features. Globally, the growing elderly population has had a substantial impact on the market.

Key Developments

In May 2021 , Organogensis, Inc announced the launch of ReNu an amniotic suspension. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration granted the firm the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for use in knee osteoarthritis.

, Organogensis, Inc announced the launch of ReNu an amniotic suspension. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration granted the firm the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for use in knee osteoarthritis. In April 2021 , Katena Products Inc announced the acquisition of ASICO, LLC. ASICO has been an industry leader for over 35 years – providing high-quality ophthalmic surgical instruments, with a special focus on the design of new products and technologies.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Katena Products Inc., Stryker, Osiris Therapeutics Inc, Amniox Medical Inc, Skye Biologics Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, MiMedx Group Inc, Organogensis, Inc, Applied Biologics LLC, and Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Amniotic Membrane Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Amniotic Membrane Market, By Product Type

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane



Lyophilized Amniotic Membrane

Amniotic Membrane Market, By Application

Ophthalmology



Surgical Wounds



Others

Amniotic Membrane Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research