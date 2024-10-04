Ammonium Sulfate Market worth $6.19 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

253 – Tables

The Ammonium sulfate market is driven by the demand from the fertilizer's application, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. But it faces restraints like competition from its substitutes, and its negative environmental impact. On a positive note, there are opportunities for this market through optimizing the production processes. It faces supply chain issues and price changes in raw materials.

By Type, Solid type of ammonium sulfate to have largest share.

The solid type of ammonium sulfate is predicted to have the largest share in the forecast period due to its convenience of use. The product comes in a crystalised form, or in granules, and it can also be easily dissolved in water, making it ideal for use in its solid state. Many end users like farmers, prefer using ammonium sulfate in this manner, as it is easy to use. Solid type of ammonium sulfate is also easy to store. It is also used in herbicides, where the crystals are mixed into the solution.

Fertilizers segment to account for fastest growth in the Ammonium sulfate market.

The application of ammonium sulfate is predicted to have the fastest market because of its major use in agriculture. Fertilizers are majorly used in agriculture for farming purposes. Fertilizers containing ammonium sulfate are of great help in farming, because they provide the crops with essential nutrients of sulfur and nitrogen which is required for proper growth. It also helps in regulating tand maintaining the required acidic level of soil for efficient crop production. And the agricultural sector is also growing because of the increasing demand for food products from the increasing population.

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for Ammonium sulfate.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market of ammonium sulfate and it is due to the rising demand from the agricultural sector in fertilizers. The countries in this region like China, Japan, and India are showing an increase in agricultural activities. And a lot of population is also into farming. The governments in these countries are also implementing strategies to improve this sector. It is also important to note that a lot of agricultural produce from the region is also exported to other regions.

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess Group (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI (Netherlands), Domo Chemicals (Belgium), Fibrant (Netherlands), Nutrien (Canada) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (US).

