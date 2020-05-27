Amla Extract Market to Witness Enhanced Application into Cosmetics, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage Sectors Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The global Amla Extract Market is estimated to reach USD 49.34 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness among consumers coupled with various health benefits associated with amla extract is likely to propel the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

Amla is rich in antioxidant and it provides various health benefits for different body systems including the digestive system, immune system, heart health, and several others. The high amount of antioxidants present in the amla extract help in reducing heart diseases, inflammation, and cell damage. Thus, multiple health benefits associated with this extract are expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Pulp based amla extract is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast years. The pulp is widely used in the pharmaceutical and beverage industry. The introduction of new production by key players is further projected to drive this segment's growth. Neelamari Herbs, recently, introduced Pure Amla Pulp Powder that is expected to be effective in skin and hair care.

Among different application areas, the nutraceutical segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. Owing to the growing demand for this segment, various players are introducing the product in the form of capsules, powder, and tablets. For example, Orgasia Biotech offers amla extracts in capsule form which helps in weight reduction.

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the amla extract market with USD 10.58 billion, in 2018. Presence of various key players and rising awareness about health benefits of protein and vitamin supplements are fueling the growth of this region. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing use of amla extracts in cosmetics industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, powder based amla extract held the largest market share of 63.89%. This segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during forecast period.

Food & beverage segment held the maximum share in 2018 owing to growing awareness about various health benefits offered by amla extracts.

Million Insights has segmented the global amla extract market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region:

Amla Extract Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Powder



Pulp

Amla Extract Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Nutraceutical

Amla Extract Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K





France



Asia Pacific



India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

