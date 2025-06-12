Amid crisis and cost cutting fatigue, Europeans splash out on comfort and indulgence

New Circana 'Eat Play Love' report highlights increased demand for foods, toys and beauty products that provide mini moments of bliss and escape from a world of worry

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite continuing to be frugal with everyday purchases, European shoppers are splashing out on joy – turning to mood-boosting foods, stress releasing toys, and nourishing beauty products – for comfort amid a backdrop of global conflicts, climate concerns, and ongoing economic pressures that now shape daily life.

Circana's latest report, Eat Play Love, reveals that consumers across Europe are prioritising purchases that give them more control over their lives and offer "mini moments of bliss." The data, drawn from Circana's extensive coverage of European food retail, foodservice, prestige beauty, and toys, shows a striking shift toward self-soothing consumption.

As European consumers become more selective about what they buy, they are channelling their money into luxury experiences, products and brands that deliver clear value, meaning or emotional return. Sales of high-protein snacks, restaurant quality dining at home, mood-boosting fragrances, and stress-relieving toys are all in demand as consumer look at new ways to support their health and wellbeing.

"Long-held ideas about value and necessity are being rewritten as consumers reassess how they eat, play and look after themselves and their loved ones," said Anne Haine, European Head of Consumer Packaged Goods at Circana. "Brands that win in 2025 are those that understand this new consumer mindset – practical yet emotional, cautious yet indulgent."

The Eat Play Love report highlights more than 15 shifts and changes in tastes and preferences as Europeans re-evaluate what they truly want and need when it comes to eating, playing and loving themselves, including:

EAT:

Bite sized is the new normal as food is snackified : Snacks are no longer just eaten between meals, but alongside, and instead of, a traditional breakfast, lunch or dinner. 13% of Europeans say they eat snacks instead of a main meal and 28% consume them alongside. 4 out of 10 snack products consumed outside the home are now eaten at lunch or dinner. Nearly three-quarters of consumers snack while watching TV or browsing online, with almost half viewing it as a form of self-care. Spend on 'snacking meals' is up 4.5% in foodservice outlets and up 9.6% in retail foodservice (a combined total of €64 billion).





: Snacks are no longer just eaten between meals, but alongside, and instead of, a traditional breakfast, lunch or dinner. 13% of Europeans say they eat snacks instead of a main meal and 28% consume them alongside. 4 out of 10 snack products consumed outside the home are now eaten at lunch or dinner. Nearly three-quarters of consumers snack while watching TV or browsing online, with almost half viewing it as a form of self-care. Spend on 'snacking meals' is up 4.5% in foodservice outlets and up 9.6% in retail foodservice (a combined total of €64 billion). Restaurant quality dining at home : Consumers are blending delivery with at-home extras, for example, transforming a €120 restaurant meal into a curated experience costing less than half the price, while preserving a lot of the same enjoyment. Delivery continues to fare well even as cost-of-living pressures increase – with spend rising to €29bn in 2024 (up from €26bn in 2023).





: Consumers are blending delivery with at-home extras, for example, transforming a €120 restaurant meal into a curated experience costing less than half the price, while preserving a lot of the same enjoyment. Delivery continues to fare well even as cost-of-living pressures increase – with spend rising to €29bn in 2024 (up from €26bn in 2023). Doggy bags go mainstream: 20% of European consumers now take leftovers home – citing saving money as the main motivation for requesting a doggy bag, but the desire to reduce food waste also plays a role (20% of restaurant guests see taking leftovers home as an act of sustainability; a further 19% would like to see leftovers donated to charities).

"It's not about spending more or less, but spending better and in ways consumers can control themselves: buying fewer goods, planning purchases more carefully and avoiding food waste," said Ananda Roy, Senior Vice President of Strategic Insights, Europe at Circana.

"The desire for greater control goes beyond ingredients," said Edurne Uranga, Vice President Foodservice Europe, Circana. "Consumers are watching their spending, asking for doggy bags and planning meals carefully. This isn't just budgeting. It's a form of empowerment."

PLAY:

Toys provide stress relief for big kids and little grown-ups . Play is now about emotional release and creative fulfilment, whether it's intricate Lego Botanical sets, Jellycat plushies or Pokémon cards, consumers are splashing out on toys that bring out their inner child. Toys for ages 12+ now make up 31% of all European toy sales, worth €4.6bn in sales – double their share a decade ago. If growth continues apace, by 2034 nearly 40% of all toys sold in Europe will be toys for teens and adults.





. Play is now about emotional release and creative fulfilment, whether it's intricate Lego Botanical sets, Jellycat plushies or Pokémon cards, consumers are splashing out on toys that bring out their inner child. If growth continues apace, by 2034 nearly 40% of all toys sold in will be toys for teens and adults. The rise of second hand toys and bargains. Parents are becoming more careful with what – and how much – they buy amid concern about the cost of living and the desire to be less consumerist. While toy sales are down, second-hand buying is on the rise. 51% of European consumers said they bought 'pre-loved' toys last year and the percentage keeps increasing. Many consumers are looking for a bargain when buying toys, and online marketplaces like Temu and Shein are booming as a result. 32% of European consumers say they bought a toy from a Chinese marketplace at least once during the second half of 2024. For 18-to-34- year-olds, it's 58%.





Parents are becoming more careful with what – and how much – they buy amid concern about the cost of living and the desire to be less consumerist. While toy sales are down, second-hand buying is on the rise. 51% of European consumers said they bought 'pre-loved' toys last year and the percentage keeps increasing. Many consumers are looking for a bargain when buying toys, and online marketplaces like Temu and Shein are booming as a result. 32% of European consumers say they bought a toy from a Chinese marketplace at least once during the second half of 2024. For 18-to-34- year-olds, it's 58%. Spending precious time together, away from screens. In the age of 'brain rot' and 'zombie scrolling', Europeans of all ages are rediscovering board games as an antidote to excessive screen use. Whether it's trading cards, jigsaw puzzles or spending the weekend in a board games café, consumers are turning to games for a much-needed opportunity to take a digital detox through play. Sales of card games were up 12% in 2024 and adult games increased by a staggering 22%. Games sales overall reached €1.844 billion in the region.

"In a world full of stress and uncertainty, play gives consumers essential moments of joy. As a critical act of self-care, playing with toys helps adults and their children unplug, recharge and self-soothe," said Frédérique Tutt, Global Industry Advisor for Toys at Circana.

LOVE:



Fragrance is lifting moods . As a confidence booster or a means of relaxation, smelling nice is essential to many consumers' sense of wellbeing. Sales of fragrances costing €150 or more were up 32% in 2024 to €653 million (compared to +8% growth for total fragrance). The lower end of the market is also doing well as budget-conscious shoppers look for more affordable alternatives; sales of body sprays doubled in 2024.





. As a confidence booster or a means of relaxation, smelling nice is essential to many consumers' sense of wellbeing. Sales of fragrances costing €150 or more were up 32% in 2024 to €653 million (compared to +8% growth for total fragrance). The lower end of the market is also doing well as budget-conscious shoppers look for more affordable alternatives; sales of body sprays doubled in 2024. The new lipstick index . Buying a lipstick used to be the continent's favourite makeup buy during times of uncertainty. However, today's consumers – especially younger ones – favour glow-boosting products such as tinted moisturisers, concealers, setting sprays, and powders – often with added skincare benefits.





. Buying a lipstick used to be the continent's favourite makeup buy during times of uncertainty. However, today's consumers – especially younger ones – favour glow-boosting products such as tinted moisturisers, concealers, setting sprays, and powders – often with added skincare benefits. Food-inspired comfort beauty. From 'glazed-doughnut' skin and 'butter yellow' nails to 'cherry cola' lips, food language and aesthetics have influenced the beauty sector for some time and there is no slowdown in consumer appetite for mouth-watering beauty treats. Food-inspired beauty taps into consumers' connection with, and memories of, food in a powerful way, feeding the senses and nostalgia.

"Beauty is no longer just about appearance, it's an emotional pick-me-up that people reach for daily," said Mathilde Lion, Chief Beauty Analyst, Europe at Circana. "Niche scents, premium haircare products and makeup with innovative textures are just some of the examples. Fueled by social media, beauty trends are evolving at break-neck speeds but there is no doubt that this focus on wellness and self-love is rewriting the European beauty playbook and set to continue well into 2025."

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behaviour driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

Eat Play Love methodology

This report leverages Circana's extensive coverage of European food retail, foodservice, prestige beauty, and toys covering sales of consumer goods across hundreds of categories, billions of SKUs across five European countries including the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany. Food retail covers six countries with additional data from The Netherlands. Consumer survey data is also included.

Media assets: https://releasd.com/pages/BCE2iKHsTRn-ylkQ8H1U57tGnovQAWpcaglVaRyFj1I=

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709631/5367312/Circana_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Teresa Horscroft at Eureka Communications

+44 (0)1420 564346

teresa@eurekacomms.co.uk