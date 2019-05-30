Americans are Quickly Embracing Cannabis Products

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As products laced with CBD find their way onto the shelves of Sephora, Barney's, Estee Lauder, and Ulta Beauty, analysts believe the trend could be a significant catalyst. "We have seen a high level of interest in cannabis beauty from retailers over the past month based on our store checks and incremental launches. We expect further retailer developments in the coming months," noted analysts at Piper Jaffray, as quoted by CNBC. Better, according to a Consumer Reports survey, an estimated 64 million Americans have tried some form of CBD in the last 24 months, with nearly one out of seven using the compound every day. Some of the top companies in the industry include The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF), Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX-V:ALEF) (OTC:ALEAF), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD)(OTC:TGODF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA)(OTC:CURLF), and Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII)(OTC:GTBIF).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Urban Juve, has entered into a definitive agreement to license 56 CBD and THC product formulas to Antler Retail, for sale in the United States. According to the agreement, Antler Retail will pay $1 million for the perpetual license. In addition, Yield Growth will also have a first look and right of first refusal to act as distributor, supply CBD and act as co-packer on all products developed by Antler Retail using the licensed formulas. Antler Retail is building a dispensary chain with a focus on delivery of cannabis and cannabis products in California. It will be focusing on developing small quantity packaging for the California CBD and THC market. Urban Juve and UJ Beverages have developed proprietary formulas for infusion with CBD and THC, and the demand for these products in the US is increasing.

"Our Product Development team has done a tremendous job, with over 200 formulas for products now in development," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "In addition to launching seven of our own in-house brands, we plan to license our product formulas to third parties and act as a supplier, co-packer and distributor for other brands." To date, Yield Growth has booked $3.9 million in revenues, majority of which is from licensing Urban Juve formulas and products. For more information on BOSS, please visit: https://yieldgrowth.com/

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX-V:ALEF)(OTCQX:ALEAF) just completed the largest adult-use cannabis order in the company's history. The Order is scheduled to depart from the Company's facility with delivery to a Canadian provincial government for distribution to online and retail consumers. It will contain the company's branded Symbl oils, oral sprays and dried flower products. The value of the Order is expected to generate proceeds from the sale of cannabis exceeding $0.7 million. In the first 38 days of Q2 2019, including the revenue to be obtained from the Order, the Company has received adult-use cannabis product orders from three Canadian provincial governments of over $1.2 million in gross revenue, representing significant growth when compared to the sale of cannabis revenues generated during 2018. "We are extremely pleased to report the largest ever cannabis sale in our Company's history," said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. "Furthermore, with our Niagara Greenhouse and Outdoor Grow expansion in a plant-ready state, the assets are now in place to scale our cannabis health and wellness vision exponentially and build on today's results."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD)(OTCQX:TGODF) just obtained approval from Health Canada, under the Cannabis Regulations, to expand operations into its new state-of-the-art building located in Hamilton, Ontario. The 20,000 square feet indoor facility is going to be used for cannabis cultivation; planting will start in the coming weeks. "This is yet another important milestone for our team as we continue to ramp up production with a focus on executional excellence," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "We have pioneered the concept of sustainably growing all-natural, certified organic cannabis at scale. The product we are able to offer Canadians is clean, pesticide-free and undeniably premium." The newly built facility is the second of three buildings at TGOD's Hamilton site, which will have a total size of 166,000 square feet when all are completed later this summer, and an annual production capacity of 17,500 kgs.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA)(OTCQX:CURLF) just announced the launch of Bido, hemp-based CBD products for pets. CBD is a non-intoxicating, non-psychoactive compound from the cannabis sativa plant. CBD has been shown in initial third-party studies to support a pet's overall wellness including the potential to help manage pain and anxiety. Bido pet drops come in three varieties, bacon, salmon and unflavored "pure," and Bido soft-baked bites are available in apple chicken, peanut butter bacon, and honey sweet potato. Bido's products were developed using 100% natural and U.S. grown hemp that was tested and extracted to the highest industry standards. Curaleaf's team of scientists transformed the hemp-based CBD oil into a product with a precise dosage and flavor for pets.

Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII)(OTCQX:GTBIF) just announced that Rise Amherst will begin selling cannabis to adults aged 21 and over. The store will continue to offer exceptional care to medical cannabis patients with a separate consultation space, retail floor, checkout area and exit for people with a valid Commonwealth of Massachusetts medical card. "GTI's mission is to empower the right to wellness by progressing the responsible adult use of cannabis through innovative branded products and people-first retail experiences while remaining committed to the community," said GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler.

