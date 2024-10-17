Ameresco Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year Award for the Energy Services Industry

Ameresco provides cutting-edge, technology-agnostic products and services that support cost savings, decarbonization, and infrastructure upgrades in the energy services market.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Energy Services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), with the 2024 Company of the Year Award. Ameresco is a well-positioned cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer offering a broad solution portfolio to accelerate decarbonization, improve infrastructure resiliency, and maximize customer cost savings.

Ameresco helps organizations meet their sustainability goals by delivering highly specialized and cost-effective solutions across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company's success is based on its unmatched project management capabilities, which allow it to deliver challenging energy solutions on time and within budget, ensuring that its clients' energy projects are completed successfully.

The company's approach is guided by its strong customer-centric philosophy, emphasizing the importance of aligning energy services with its clients' specific environmental and operational goals. For example, Ameresco innovations in battery energy storage systems (BESS), microgrids, solar, renewable natural gas (RNG), electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and water management, significantly help businesses achieve their sustainability goals, positioning the company as a full-service energy partner and a leading player in the industry. These ongoing innovations and comprehensive range of solutions demonstrate a long-term commitment to sustainability and excellence in energy services.

"Ameresco's ability to consolidate technical expertise with customer-focused solutions and strong execution capabilities positions it as a leader in the energy services sector, capable of delivering customized, resilient solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clientele," said Marcos Ainchil, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Ameresco's attention to detail and proactive planning are also key differentiators that foster long-lasting client relationships. By building a strong rapport with stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, suppliers, and clients, the company creates an ecosystem of trust and reliability that further solidifies its reputation as a dependable partner.

Moreover, Ameresco plans to expand its presence geographically and technologically, focusing on emerging markets like microgrid solutions and long-duration battery storage. This reflects the company's ambitious and innovative nature, solidifying its position as an energy services sector leader that is poised to capture further market share and sustain this leadership in the years ahead.

"Over its extensive history, the company has mastered project management capabilities that guarantee successful project execution and turn its projects into repeated clients, shielding its leading position," added Maria Benintende, industry director at Frost & Sullivan.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year in the Energy Services Industry," said George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work in driving innovation and excellence in our field. We are committed to continuing our efforts to provide top-notch energy solutions and services to our customers. This accolade not only acknowledges our achievements but also motivates us to continue striving for excellence in all our endeavors."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To access the full 2024 Frost & Sullivan report, please visit - https://www.ameresco.com/frost-and-sullivan-award-24/

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

