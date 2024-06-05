Ambulatory EHR Market to be Worth $7.84 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, "Ambulatory EHR Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise) Type (All-in-one, Modular) Application (Practice, Patient Portal, CPOE, CDS, Referral, Population Health) End User, Practice — Global Forecast to 2031," published by Meticulous Research, the ambulatory EHR market is expected to reach $7.84 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) software is designed for outpatient care settings, enabling medical professionals to access a patient's complete medical history stored in an electronic format. This data includes records of treatments and procedures conducted outside of hospital admissions. Ambulatory EHR systems facilitate easier monitoring of a patient's medical history and long-term care by physicians. Through this software, physicians can gather detailed and relevant information about each patient, resulting in comprehensive personal health records. This extensive database helps doctors gain a deeper understanding of a patient's health, thereby simplifying potential diagnoses.

The growth of the ambulatory EHR market is driven by supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting EHR adoption, the rising preference for ambulatory care over in-patient services among patients, and the rising need to reduce operational costs in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies with ambulatory EHRs and the evolving technological landscape in developing countries are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, IT infrastructure constraints in developing nations, concerns about data security, and high implementation costs may restrain market growth.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of leading players' product portfolios and geographic presence and the key growth strategies adopted by them over the past three to four years. In recent years, the ambulatory EHR market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments. The key players profiled in the ambulatory EHR market report are Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare, Inc (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.), CureMD Healthcare (US), and AdvancedMD, Inc. (U.S.).

Rising Need to Reduce Operating Costs in the Healthcare Sector Driving Market Growth

Many hospitals and health systems are currently dealing with escalating operating costs. Electronic health records are known to improve the efficiency of medical practice. Operating costs can be reduced by lowering transcription costs, reducing time spent on documentation, improving documentation for billing, and limiting or eliminating chart pull, storage, and re-filing costs. Studies indicate that adopting EHRs can result in significant cost savings. Hospitals and practices leveraging EHR software can effectively manage expenditures. For instance, data published in the American Journal of Managed Care suggests that patients admitted to hospitals with EHRs may pay up to USD 730 less than those admitted to hospitals without EHRs, primarily due to enhanced efficiency.

Additionally, substantial financial losses are incurred due to medical errors, encompassing expenses for patients requiring treatment to recover from such errors and the high costs of malpractice lawsuits. According to the Commonwealth Fund, medical errors are estimated to cost between USD 17 billion to USD 29 billion annually. The implementation of EHRs can play a pivotal role in reducing these costs by minimizing errors.

The ambulatory EHR market is segmented by Deployment Mode (Cloud/Web-based Ambulatory EHR, On-premise Ambulatory EHR), Type (All-in-one Ambulatory EHR, Modular Ambulatory EHR), Practice Size (Large Practices, Small to Medium-sized Practices, Solo Practices), Application (Practice Management, Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Patient Portals, Clinical Decision Support (CDS), Referral Management, and Other Applications), End User (Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Independent Ambulatory Centers), and Geography.

Among the deployment modes covered in this report, in 2024, the cloud/web-based ambulatory EHR segment is expected to account for the larger share of 77.5% of the ambulatory EHR market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the advantages of cloud-based deployments, including flexibility, real-time monitoring, data security, and lower implementation costs compared to on-premise deployments. Some of the key companies offering cloud/web-based ambulatory EHRs are Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), and CureMD Healthcare (U.S.).

Among the types covered in this report, in 2024, the all-in-one ambulatory EHR segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the benefits offered by all-in-one ambulatory EHRs, such as ease of use, comprehensive functionalities, absence of compatibility issues, and seamless integration of software and hardware.

Among the practice sizes covered in this report, in 2024, the large practices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Large practices are typically conducted within sizable organizations housing over 50-100 physicians. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the rising need for efficient administration and coordination within such extensive setups and equitable distribution of costs and tasks among staff. Moreover, the acquisition of smaller ambulatory surgical centers by larger players contributes to the segment's significant market share. For instance, in October 2023, SurgNet Health Partners, Inc. (U.S.) announced the acquisitions of Executive Ambulatory Surgery Center (U.S.) and Lippy Surgery Center (U.S.).

Among the applications covered in this report, in 2024, the practice management segment is expected to account for the largest share of 25.9% of the market. Practice management typically encompasses appointment scheduling, patient demographics, visual resource planning, document management, billing, and claim management—all essential components utilized in the daily operations of ambulatory practices. This segment's large market share can be attributed to factors such as the widespread adoption by ambulatory surgical centers, primarily due to the advanced features offered by these EHRs, including efficient patient scheduling and streamlined management of billings and claims.

Among the end users covered in this report, in 2024, the hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market. Hospital-owned ambulatory centers, integrated within hospitals, represent a prevalent clinical model in integrated healthcare systems. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the robust financial capabilities of these centers, facilitating significant investments in advanced EHRs and the benefits offered by these EHRs, including improved coordination of patients' medical records and adherence to higher patient safety and quality guidelines. Additionally, the increasing need to streamline unstructured healthcare data further drives the adoption of ambulatory EHRs within these centers.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 51.2% of the ambulatory EHR market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America's significant market share can be attributed to factors such as the proliferation of ambulatory surgery centers and the presence of leading EHR providers within the region. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting EHR adoption contribute to the growth of this regional market. For instance, Canada Health Infoway (CHI) has launched initiatives to promote the adoption and utilization of EHR systems. It aims to establish a national infrastructure that facilitates the sharing of EHR systems across Canada.

However, the Asia-Pacific ambulatory HER market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Ambulatory EHR Market—by Deployment Mode

Cloud/Web-based Ambulatory EHR

On-premise Ambulatory EHR

Ambulatory EHR Market—by Type

All-in-one Ambulatory EHR

Modular Ambulatory EHR

Ambulatory EHR Market—by Practice Size

Large Practices

Small-to-medium-sized Practices

Solo Practices

Ambulatory EHR Market—by Application

Practice Management

Patient Portals

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Population Health Management

Referral Management

Other Applications

(Other applications include mobile solutions, health analytics, billing solutions, and telehealth)

Ambulatory EHR Market—by End User

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centres

Independent Ambulatory Centres

Ambulatory EHR Market—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Denmark Netherlands Sweden Ireland Belgium Rest of Europe (RoE)



Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

