Amazon Chart-Topping Book 'The Broken Contract', Makes Bold Case for the Need to Save Western Democracy

'The Broken Contract: Making Our Democracies Accountable, Representative, and Less Wasteful' has debuted as a best-seller in an era of populist backlash and angst over COVID19. 'The Broken Contract' is currently Amazon Number One Best Seller in the Politics category and near the top in several other categories in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States (Full-charts below).

The social contract between government and citizen is at risk argues the book's author, Dr Saqib Qureshi. While political parties have become experts at winning election campaigns, they have become progressively worse at governance.

The book provides novel suggestions to improve the bureaucracies on which democracies depend. His solutions are neither left nor right-leaning in their outlook.

"A deeply personal and passionately engaged contribution to an important debate, which speaks directly to many of the core moral and political problems presented by democratic backsliding today." Peter Frankopan, Oxford University professor and author of the bestseller 'The Silk Roads: A New History of the World'.

Author Biography:

Dr Saqib Qureshi a Fellow of the London School of Economics, where he completed his undergraduate and PhD degrees. He currently lives in the Toronto area where he is a well-respected entrepreneur. He has written for The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and other publications. He previously authored 'Reconstructing Strategy: Dancing with the God of Objectivity' (2015). After decades of working in government, management consulting and investment banking he began a journey beyond the surface of our democracy – this book is the result.

Amazon Store Rankings as of Friday, August 7th

Canada Amazon Bestsellers Rank: #1,017 Paid in Kindle Store #1 in Political Philosophy (Kindle Store), #1 in Democracy, #1 in Government (Kindle Store)

United Kingdom Rankings: #3 in Political Parties (Kindle Store), #8 in Civil Rights & Liberties (Kindle Store), #4 in Practical Politics (Kindle Store)

United States Rankings: #3 in Constitutions (Kindle Store), #3 in Public Affairs & Administration (Kindle Store), #2 in Philosophy Reference (Kindle Store)

