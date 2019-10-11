Amazfit Verge with Alexa Functionality Goes International

Flash Briefing - Set up and add favorite topics to personalize your daily news and content

Sports Update - Set up favorite sports leagues and ask the watch for the latest scores

Calendar - Users can ask Alexa on their Verge smartwatch what's on their calendar for the day

Alarm - Set a reminder or wake-up alarm

To-do list - Manage your schedule and to-do list

Q&A - Get answers to common questions throughout the day

Translation - Get translation help in more than 50 languages, including Chinese, English, Spanish, Japanese and more

Amazfit Verge has also been granted The Red Dot Award and iF Design Award 2019, a seal of quality granted only to products that feature outstanding design and innovation, and have been tested by an international jury of experts.

Pricing & Availability

The Amazfit Verge smartwatch app, "Amazfit Watch" is available for free on iOS and Android. Amazfit Verge is available in Twilight Blue, Shadow Grey, and Moonlight White on amazon.co.uk.

About Huami

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami grew its global market share 4x year over year. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

Huami is looking for distributors in UK and France.

We are currently looking for online and offline distributors in the UK and France to work with us distributing AMAZFIT products locally.

If you are a qualified distributor or know one, please feel free to contact our team at distributor@amazfit.com. Together we can get further and continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

