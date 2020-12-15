Amagi Expands Its European Operations To Meet Growing Demand

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced that it has expanded its operations into France, DACH and NL markets, further strengthening its operations in Europe. The company, in the previous quarter, registered a YoY quarterly growth of 120%, and today supports more than 400 channels on its platform for a variety of services - linear channel creation, distribution and monetization, with 1000+ delivery end points.

Industry veteran, Stefan Niesen, has recently joined Amagi as its Vice President of Sales to drive engagement with clients in the region in their transition to cloud-based operations. Stefan has 20+ years of experience helping media and entertainment customers grow their business and has been in senior leadership roles previously at Ericsson, Espial and Beenius, among others.

Amagi has a strong and growing portfolio of clients in France, DACH and NL region already, and with local presence, Amagi expects to address the growing demand for its products in these markets. Amagi's clients in the region include well-known brands in broadcast and OTT such as Insight TV, Qwest TV, Vice TV France, Sofy.TV and XITE, among others. Amagi delivers linear broadcast and OTT channels to all major cable, satellite and OTT platforms in Europe for leading TV Networks like A+E Networks UK, Discovery Networks, Warner Media, IMG Media, and NBCUniversal International.

"Europe is our second largest market, and in addition to the UK, France, DACH and NL regions present a strong demand for cloud solutions for live linear broadcast and monetization across traditional cable and streaming TV platforms," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "We are in the midst of a huge industry transformation as clients are increasingly looking to virtualize their operations in the cloud, and explore new ways of distributing their content. Owing to its technology leadership and global experience, Amagi is well-positioned to be a reliable partner for broadcasters in the region."

Through its innovative and award-winning cloud solutions built on AWS cloud, Amagi enables broadcast-grade, feature-rich live and linear channel creation. The company offers managed services as well, aided by state-of-the-art operations centers in multiple locations with a capacity of 1000+ channels, and 24/7 monitoring with a comprehensive L1, L2 and L3 support framework.

Amagi caters to a wide genre of content – sports, news, movies, kids, lifestyle, music, classics, documentary, fiction, travel, faith, drama, Hispanic and more. Amagi has also set up deep technical integration with leading Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Plex, STIRR, Tivo, Redbox, Sling and VIZIO. Amagi delivers 150+ streaming channels to nearly 1000 distribution end points across 30+ platforms. Amagi's THUNDERSTORM SSAI platform caters to nearly two billion ad opportunities on a monthly basis.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Europe and we will continue to invest in the region to provide our clients a strong support and service framework to move their operations to the cloud and expand their OTT footprint," added Srinivasan.

Globally, Amagi's clients include BUZZR, CuriosityStream, Fox Networks, People TV, Tastemade, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others. Amagi has deployments in more than 40 countries. For more information about Amagi and its cloud broadcast solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 400+ channels on its platform for linear channel creation, distribution and monetization with deployments in over 40 countries. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

