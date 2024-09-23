AM Green Acquires Chempolis Next-Gen 2G Bio-Fuel Technology; To Invest $1BN to Produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

Strategic acquisition and further investment to accelerate AM Green's vision to develop Chempolis' technology into a global bio-refinery technology platform

AM Green will invest ~ 1bn USD over next 3 years for production of 0.5 + MTPA of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for global airline decarbonization

AM Green will partner globally to create a bio-refinery ecosystem using Chempolis's technology through a licensing model

OULU, Finland and HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Green Technology and Solutions B.V. (part of AM Green Group), one of the world's leading energy transition solutions providers has announced the signing of binding agreements to acquire Chempolis Oy and Fortum 3 B.V. entities.

Chempolis Biorefining Park at Oulu, Finland

This acquisition highlights AM Green's commitment to develop innovative technology enabled solutions. AM Green will establish large-scale bio refineries that utilize multiple feedstocks & produce high-value green products enabling global decarbonization in aviation, fuels, chemicals and other industrial sectors.

Chempolis's technology will enable the processing of multiple 2G waste feedstocks and the production of high-value green chemicals and products such as ethanol, furfural, and pure lignin, accelerating AM Green's vision to become the world's leading industrial decarbonizations platform.

Chempolis Oy is a pioneer in lignocellulosic feedstock processing with research, technology capabilities and product development expertise spanning 15+ years with strong R&D teams.

AM Green foresees a significant potential in the downstream applications of these key products, which could pave the way for entry into multi green-chemical value chains across multiple sectors, including consumer and industrial use cases.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman of AM Green, "We are excited to partner with Chempolis to advance the processing of 2G ligno-cellulosic feedstocks. This highlights our commitment to develop innovative, technology enabled solutions to establish large-scale bio refineries that utilize multiple feedstocks & produce high-value green products enabling global decarbonization in aviation, fuels, chemicals, and other industrial sectors."

AM Green will work with partners worldwide to establish a global bio-refinery ecosystem using a licensing model of Chempolis's technology. This collaborative approach will accelerate the global energy transition.

Large scale biorefineries being developed with Chempolis technology help serve the critical upstream feedstock processing which is further valorised into downstream chemicals and fuels including SAF. AM Green will invest ~ 1 bn USD to develop 0.5 + MTPA of Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) SAF plants by 2027 for global airline decarbonization.

AM Green will further advance the platform's technological capabilities to process a wider range of feedstocks, transforming them into high valuable green products tailored for diverse consumer and industrial applications.

To know more about AM Green:

www.amgreen.com

www.linkedin.com/company/am-green-group/

Contact:

Suheil Imtiaz

Public Affairs & Strategic Communications AM Green

M: + 91 94401 59289 E: suheil.m@amgreen.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512518/Chempolis_AM_Green.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490224/4926974/AM_GREEN_Logo.jpg