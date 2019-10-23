Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Growth, & Forecast Report, 2018-2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum nitride powder market is projected to witness steady growth by the year 2023. Aluminum nitride is a capable ceramic material for the construction of structural applications. Owing to its combined properties of high thermal conductivity and electrical resistivity, aluminum nitride power has become an extremely deserving substrate for the manufacturing of electronic goods. Growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the market for aluminum nitride powder. Furthermore, it has been increasingly used as a filler for power electronics, and semiconductor packaging, which is propelling the overall market expansion. Apart from its superior thermal gradient properties, AIN is gaining popularity due to a major trend in electronics miniaturization. The high cost of aluminum nitride as compared to regular alumina or zirconia has caused unaffordability of the market products.

Transparent aluminum has been developed that has a glass-like appearance but exhibits high conductivity, malleability, ductility, and lustrous properties. ALON is 1.6″ thick clear ceramic that can stop a 50-caliber rifle round, something a thicker traditional armored glass is incapable of doing. It has also become a choice of material for making heat protective windows, missiles and other IR applications. It is extensively used by civil security forces for ground vehicle protection. Insaco Inc. uses AIN powder to manufacture several high-end medical applications, like heart pumps (LVADs), which is known for its long service life.

The complex AIN preparation procedure suffers high-cost restraints. Therefore, to scale up product manufacturing, the industry players are increasing their spending in research activities in an attempt to make aluminum nitride powder adaptable to countless applications. Eno High-Tech Material, Tokuyama Corporation, Desunmet Ceramic Material, Toyo Aluminium K.K., H.C. Starck, Accumet Materials, THRUTEK Applied Materials, Surmet Corp, HeFei MoK Advanced Material, Pengcheng Special Ceramics, and Maite Kechuang are some of the major players operating in the aluminum nitride powder market. Although developed regions of the U.S. and Europe account for a sizeable share of market profits, although the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region are gaining a competitive edge.

The 'Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of aluminum nitride powder industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading aluminum nitride powder producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for aluminum nitride powder. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global aluminum nitride powder market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

