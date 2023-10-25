Aluminum Market Size To Grow USD 98880 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 1.8%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminum Market is Segmented by Type (Aluminum Billets Series 1000, Aluminum Billets Series 3000, Aluminum Billets Series 6000, Others), by Application (Transportation Industry, Packaging Industry, Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The global Aluminum market was valued at USD 84580 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 98880 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Aluminium Market:

Aluminum's lightweight and corrosion-resistant qualities are highly valued by a variety of industries, including packaging, aerospace, construction, and automotive, which are the main drivers of the market's development. Furthermore, the market is further supported by the drive for environmentally friendly and sustainable materials as well as the developments in aluminum recycling technology. These factors reduce energy consumption and environmental effects and promote the use of recycled aluminum, which in turn promotes the metal's growth.

Get Free Sample:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-0R406/Global_Aluminium_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ALUMINIUM MARKET

The growing demand for aluminum from the automotive industry is one of the main drivers of the market's expansion. Because of its great strength and low weight, aluminum is a popular material option among automakers looking to lighten their vehicles and increase fuel economy. The automotive industry's emphasis on sustainability and reducing emissions is anticipated to lead to a notable rise in the use of aluminum in vehicle manufacturing. The building and infrastructure industries are two of the biggest users of aluminum. Owing to its endurance and resistance to corrosion, it is utilized in the construction of bridges, buildings, and other structures. Urbanization and the growing need for contemporary, sustainable infrastructure are major factors driving the aluminum industry, as is the surge in infrastructure building worldwide, especially in emerging nations.

Aluminum's lightweight and high-strength qualities make it an essential material in the aircraft sector. The market for aluminum gains from increased consumption as a result of the rising demand for military and commercial aircraft. More aluminum is being used in aircraft design and materials due to ongoing innovations, particularly in airframes and structural parts. Aluminum is used in the manufacture of solar panels and wind turbine parts in the renewable energy industry, which includes wind and solar energy. The aluminum business is growing in lockstep with the renewable energy industry as the globe turns to greener, more sustainable energy sources. Aluminum is a desirable material in the packaging and consumer products industries due to its flexibility and recyclability.

Aluminum is used in the electrical and electronics industries because of its heat-dissipating capabilities and conductivity. The desire for more compact and energy-efficient electronic devices is being driven by technological improvements, which is driving growth in the aluminum market for heat sinks and electronic components. The capacity to recycle aluminum is a major factor in the market's expansion. The aluminum sector benefits from aluminum's capacity to be recycled repeatedly without losing its quality, as sustainability and eco-friendly products become more and more important. Aluminum recycling and utilization are further encouraged by environmental laws and market preferences for sustainable goods.

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-0R406&lic=single-user

ALUMINIUM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Its major downstream market, accounting for 66.35% of consumption in 2015, is the construction sector.

China has always been the world's biggest producer and user of aluminum. Its enormous production capability and demand from several industries have a big influence on the global aluminum market. The Chinese government's policies on production, imports, and exports have a key influence in influencing the aluminum market.

Get Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-0R406/Global_Aluminium_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

Key Companies:

Rio Tinto

ALCOA Inc

EGA

Yinhai Aluminum

Xinfa Group

Norsk Hydro

Alba

CHALCO

SNTO

Noranda Aluminum

Glencore

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Luoyang Wanji Aluminium

KUMZ

Aluar

Henan Haihuang

Segment

Rusal

View Full Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0R406/global-aluminium

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Aluminum Liquid Cold Plate market was valued at USD 270.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 395.8 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market size is estimated to be worth USD 1209.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1662.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global Aluminium Collapsible Tubes market was valued at USD 902.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1191.1 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market was valued at USD 20050 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 21800 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

- Aluminium Clad Steel Wire Market

- Anti Counterfeiting Aluminium Closures Market

- The global High Purity Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market is projected to grow from USD 3 million in 2023 to USD 4 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during the forecast period.

- Premium Leafing Aluminium Paste Market

- Nickel Aluminum Bronze Pumps Market

- The global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market was valued at USD 34 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 39 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Aluminium Ethoxide Market

- The global Minimal Frame Aluminium Window System market is projected to grow from USD 104.4 million in 2023 to USD 142 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

- The global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market was valued at USD 20050 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 21800 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

- Aluminium Foil Recycling Market

- The aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at USD 35,340.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 73,327.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global Brazed Aluminium Plate-fin Heat Exchanger (BAHX) market was valued at USD 673 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 928.1 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global Aluminium Powder market was valued at USD 1292.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1468.9 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Embossed Aluminium Sheet Market

- Aluminium Gallium Indium Phosphide Market

- Aluminium Pigment Powder Market

- Aluminium Air Battery Market

- The global Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel market is projected to grow from USD 3126.3 million in 2023 to USD 4639.4 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

- Aluminum Curtain Wall System Market

- Aluminium Foil for Construction Materials Market

- Recyclable Aluminum Beverage Packaging Cans Market

- Aluminium Nitride Single Crystal Substrate Market

- Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market

- Aluminum Powders Market

- The global Aluminium Welding Wire market is projected to grow from USD 429.4 million in 2023 to USD 559.2 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

- Aluminium Dross Recycling Market

- The global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products market was valued at USD 114240 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 159230 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global High Purity Alloy Powder market was valued at USD 61 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 88 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- 2 Piece Packaging Cans Market

- The global Cosmetic Aluminum Foil market was valued at USD 956.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1319.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Fosetyl-Aluminium Market

- Asphalt for Aluminium Market

- The global Aluminium Flat Rolled Products market was valued at USD 114240 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 159230 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Recycled Aluminium market

- Color Coated Aluminium Market

- The global Aluminium Scandium Alloy market is projected to grow from USD 84 million in 2023 to USD 120.7 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

- Ferro Aluminium Market

- The global High Purity Aluminium market is projected to grow from USD 410.6 million in 2023 to USD 538.1 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

- Aluminum Anodizing Market

- Ultra-pure Industrial Powdered Aluminium Market

- High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market

- The global Aluminum Foil Packaging market was valued at USD 11990 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 17640 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Aluminium Foil for Construction Materials Market

Click here to see related reports on Aluminium Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/981

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/982

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/983

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports