Alternative Solutions for the Health Sector by Futura Form

Recognizing the various needs that have arised during the pandemic process, Futura Form is getting ready to offer to the market the Futura Form Sanitary brand of products developed for the health sector and general public health. Such as, negative pressure patient isolation cabinets provide institutions with solutions for disinfection and sterilization, especially for the common areas of public use, to eliminate risks in this process. Futura Forms Sanitary line also includes the following wide range of products:

Medical Cabin

This cabin is designed to quickly and efficiently convert gymnasium like closed areas to hospitals in case of insufficient capacity of existing hospitals during high contamination of COVID-19 type viruses.

The negative pressure and filtration system prevents the diffusion of any microorganism to outer environment. It provides enough space for all the necessary equipments (patient bed, intubation unit, the devices, etc) and cabling infrastructure.

Disinfection Tunnel

This product is designed to eliminate the bacterias and viruses carried on people at the entrance of buildings and facilities. As it provides wide entrance, it prevents overpopulation.

It is light, easy to install and with multiple nozzles it allows maximum hygiene during crowded passages. It does not require an operator as the detecting of individuals and spraying are done via sensors. Thermal camera and thermometer can be added optionally.

Disinfection Units

This product is designed to eliminate the bacterias and viruses carried on people at the entrance of buildings and facilities where there is limited space.

It is light, easy to install and provides maximum hygiene. It does not require an operator as the detecting of individuals and spraying are done via sensors. Thermal camera and thermometer can be added optionally.

Disinfection Cabin

This product is designed to eliminate the bacterias and viruses on commonly used equipments such as market trolleys, trans pallets, etc. These cabins may be used at the goods acceptance entrance of malls. Disinfection lasts for around 10 sec. It functions with a simple button and does not require an operator.

Depending on the usage, a full tank can last a whole day without a refill. It is light, easy to install and provides maximum hygiene. Optionally hand disinfectant can be added. It can be used at the entrance of malls and goods acceptances for disinfection.

Isolation Cabin

This cabin provides the necessary quarantine environment at the entrance of buildings and facilities, where fever check is done for COVID-19 or other diseases, to isolate a potentially infected individual until medical attention can be provided.

Negative pressure and filtration system prevents the diffusion of micro organisms to outside environment. It can be customized for single or multiple individual usage.

UV Sterilization Box

This box is produced to disinfect commonly used objects such as key chains in car parks, 3D glasses in cinemas, bracelets or cards in aquaparks, etc.

Sterilization is done by either direct UV rays on objects or creating ozone inside the box. There is a timer on the product to show the sterilization time.

Sample Collection Unit

This unit is produced to protect the medical team collecting samples at places with high visitor circulation such as airports and hospitals where there are no negative pressure cabins.

There are 2 types, one for interior and one exterior usage. Polycarbonate glass enables visual communication between the sample collector and sampler while protecting from viruses and bacterias.

Corona Shield

The purpose of this product is to cut the direct air flow and protect the staff who is facing the customers directly at banks, hotel receptions, supermarkets, etc.

It can be produced to fit the dimensions of existing desks. Number and sizes of windows for exchange of documents and objects can be arranged as per request. Shields can be fixed and framed if preferred.

Disinfection Liquids

For disinfection any virus or bacteria that can be found on an individual by spraying into the air. The liquid is dermatologically tested and proved to be harmless to health by related authorities.

About Futura Form

Futura Form Composites is a company working under Polin Group in theme entertainment industry. In addition to this, it produces GRP products, which require special production, for certain companies in different industries. Thanks to 42 years of knowledge and experience coming from Polin, Futura Form has become a founding and leading company for the theme parks and interactive playgrounds industry in a short time. It renders planning, design, production and assembly services in 10,000 m2 closed area with its big design team and 150 employees.

With the intention to become a world brand, we will always do better by integrating our fields of work together with your support and trust, in accordance with our working and management principles.

For additional information, contact Sohret Pakis at +90-262-656-64-72 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

